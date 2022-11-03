Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
SBLive Nebraska high school football Power 25 how they fared
By Nathan Charles Five turnovers by the Prep defense limited the opportunities for Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard and handed the top-rated team in the SBLive rankings a season-ending loss in the Class A quarterfinals. Every other matchup in the top 25 went to the team with the higher ranking. As the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Spinning their wheels, Huskers appear devoid of an offensive identity
Watching Nebraska football for the past 20 years has been maddening. Diehard fans have been through the gauntlet of excruciating losses — whether it be blowouts or narrow misses. Saturday’s 20-13 loss at Minnesota was another small chapter in the 20-year novel. The script played out this way: terrific...
creightonian.com
Spooky season has arrived
As summer disappears and the chilly weather becomes more permanent, Fall and Halloween activities and events rapidly gain popularity. There are endless options both on campus and off available to get into the season. Various organizations on campus are hosting Fall and Halloween themed events. The College of Arts and...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball at Northwestern for an Afternoon Block Party
#4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) vs Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) When: Sunday, November 6 2022, 1:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) Nebraska last met Northwestern on October 16th at home when the Huskers beat them in three sets. Northwestern has been busy since then! They went on to win four matches in a row beating, Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue and Iowa. A nice run, but most recently they played Ohio State and lost in three sets.
klin.com
Stukenholtz: Identity Key For Next Husker Coach
Every successful team has one. Losing teams? Not so much. For better or worse, Minnesota stuck to their identity – even with their backup quarterback – and pulled off the comeback win in Memorial Stadium 20-13. Although NU led 10-0 after a dominant first half, it didn’t last....
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
Kearney Hub
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska becomes final Power 5 program remaining in disappointing stat since 2017 season
Nebraska’s postseason absence is well known. Unfortunately, one stat paints an even bleaker picture than it already is for the Huskers. Nebraska and Kansas entered Week 10 as the only Power 5 teams not to go to a postseason bowl game since 2017. That includes the likes of Rutgers, Illinois, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Colorado.
Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling
Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
iheart.com
Sunday Evening Omaha Fire Cause Pinpointed
Omaha Fire investigators say a wood burning stove accidentally caused a fire in a detached garage near 14th and Ames Avenue. There were no injuries reported in the Sunday evening fire, according to OFD. Arriving firefighters reported the garage was totally on fire, and more units were called in, with...
KETV.com
MECA announces ticket sales for Terence 'Bud' Crawford's Omaha fight
OMAHA, Neb. — In October, boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford announced his next fight will be in his hometown of Omaha. MECA has announced that tickets for the fight will go on sale Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Crawford's fight will take place on Dec. 10, and will also...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers
Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead
Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
