ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win

No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects

Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
creightonian.com

Spooky season has arrived

As summer disappears and the chilly weather becomes more permanent, Fall and Halloween activities and events rapidly gain popularity. There are endless options both on campus and off available to get into the season. Various organizations on campus are hosting Fall and Halloween themed events. The College of Arts and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball at Northwestern for an Afternoon Block Party

#4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) vs Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) When: Sunday, November 6 2022, 1:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (20-2, B1G 12-1) Northwestern (17-8, B1G 6-7) Nebraska last met Northwestern on October 16th at home when the Huskers beat them in three sets. Northwestern has been busy since then! They went on to win four matches in a row beating, Rutgers, Maryland, Purdue and Iowa. A nice run, but most recently they played Ohio State and lost in three sets.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Stukenholtz: Identity Key For Next Husker Coach

Every successful team has one. Losing teams? Not so much. For better or worse, Minnesota stuck to their identity – even with their backup quarterback – and pulled off the comeback win in Memorial Stadium 20-13. Although NU led 10-0 after a dominant first half, it didn’t last....
LINCOLN, NE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Ex-Husker Maurice Washington explodes for Grambling

Former Nebraska football star Maurice Washington is back playing college ball for the first time since 2019, and it appears that he’s returning to form as the season wears on. The running back, who last played for the Huskers three years ago, caught on with the Grambling State Tigers and until yesterday was having a rather below-the-radar season.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Sunday Evening Omaha Fire Cause Pinpointed

Omaha Fire investigators say a wood burning stove accidentally caused a fire in a detached garage near 14th and Ames Avenue. There were no injuries reported in the Sunday evening fire, according to OFD. Arriving firefighters reported the garage was totally on fire, and more units were called in, with...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Huskers receive walk-on commitment, make other local offers

Mickey Joseph and Husker staff continue to keep the pedal down on the local recruiting front. Plenty of talent from the state was on the sidelines Saturday during the Nebraska-Minnesota game. And there was some offers and one commitment surrounding those visits. Bellevue West tight end Cayden Echternach announced on...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Star Has Blunt Reaction To Blowing Lead

Nebraska senior Caleb Tanor shared a blunt reaction to the Cornhuskers blowing a lead against Minnesota this afternoon. Tanor and the Nebraska defense held the Gophers to zero points through the first two quarters, claiming a 10-0 halftime lead. They later crumbled in the second half, allowing 20 points and ending the game with a 20-13 loss.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
AUBURN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy