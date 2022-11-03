BLOOMINGTON, In. — Penn State’s offensive line was missing three starters in its road game against Indiana. That’s not something any team wants to hear. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, left guard Landon Tengwall and right tackle Caedan Wallace were all ruled out due to injury in the 45-14 win, but viewers might not have been able to tell based on the offensive line’s performance.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO