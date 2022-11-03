As an economic slowdown weighs on earnings, corporations are reviving the "trust the process" slogan made popular by the Philadelphia 76ers in the post-Iverson era. Markets, for their part, have already started pricing in risks of a recession, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling into bear markets this year — down 20% and 32% year to date, respectively — while the Dow has fallen more than 9%.

2 HOURS AGO