ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College Football Race for the Case Week 10: Louisville gets off scot-free in IARP ruling & Tennessee faces Georgia

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j7uj_0iy025ft00

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick the biggest college football games against the spread that Week 10 has to offer. Before the official picks are given out, there was an official ruling on the Louisville basketball team by the IARP, which left the show in great frustration.

We also get an update on Wetzel the horse & his latest performance on the track.

This week’s slate of games are headlined by the #1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers heading to Athens, GA to face the Georgia Bulldogs. #24 ranked Texas faces off against the #13 Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12 matchup, while there is another major SEC rivalry game taking place this weekend between the #6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the #10 ranked LSU Tigers. #21 ranked Wake Forest and #22 ranked NC State square off in a big ACC matchup, while another ACC member, the #4 ranked Clemson Tigers will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. As always, the show closes out with their Lock of the Week.

1:45 The IARP is still dysfunctional after their ruling on Louisville basketball

24:42 Wetzel the horse raced this week at Mahoning Valley

29:35 #1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers @ #3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs

33:20 #24 ranked Texas Longhorns @ #13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats

37:15 #6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide @ #10 ranked LSU Tigers

40:45 #21 ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ #22 ranked NC State Wolfpack

44:00 #4 ranked Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

47:15 Lock of the week

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

College Football Playoff: The Big Ten has a shot at getting two teams in

In the eight-year history of the college football playoff, only one conference has ever gotten two member schools into the four-team field — the SEC. In 2017, Alabama joined conference champion Georgia in the bracket. In 2021, Georgia followed SEC champ Alabama. In each of those years, the two teams met in the title game, each winning once. Previously, after the 2011 season, SEC teams Alabama and LSU met in the then-BCS title game (the Tide won).
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Report: Stephanie White hired as next Connecticut Sun coach

The Connecticut Sun are set to hire Stephanie White as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s M.A. Voepel. White will replace Curt Miller in Connecticut. Miller, the two-time Coach of the Year, after leading the franchise to the WNBA Finals. White was most recently the head coach at...
INDIANA STATE
WDBO

Bills QB Allen's status uncertain with throwing elbow injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he's awaiting the results of tests...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBO

Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens didn't need their full complement of key contributors to stifle the Saints and silence the Superdome. Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Ravens beat New Orleans 27-13 on Monday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy