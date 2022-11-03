Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KULR8
Energetic elementary crowd fuels MSUB women against Montana Tech
BILLINGS — It’s a good time to be a member of the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team. Playing in front of an enthusiastic crowd on Monday afternoon and looking forward to a trip to Hawaii Friday, Saturday and Sunday have the Yellowjackets buzzing about the early part of their season.
KULR8
Loyola Sacred Heart, Florence-Carlton upset hosts for spot in semifinal
SHEPHERD--In the Class B football playoffs, two teams just over ten miles apart played for a spot in the semifinals Saturday. Until last weekend, the last time the Shepherd Mustangs had won a playoff football game was nearly 30 years ago. Saturday, they had a chance for a trip to the semifinals hosting Loyola Sacred Heart.
KULR8
One-name wonder: Rocky's Duffy has Battlin' Bears' soccer on the move
BILLINGS — After elevating the men’s and women’s programs to new heights at Rocky Mountain College over the past 21 seasons, it makes perfect soccer sense that the popular head coach for the Battlin’ Bears has evolved into a single-named Scottish phenomenon known simply as Duffy.
KULR8
Winter Storm This Week
For Monday night through Tuesday, snow accumulations at, and west of Billings, are expected with the winter storm we've been tracking. Hazardous driving conditions will occur during this time, so be prepared if you do have to travel. Chances for accumulating snow will shift east Wednesday, as the winter system continues to move through our region. Eastern counties bordering North Dakota could see the most during this time.
KULR8
MSUB hosts feather fan workshop for students
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University-Billings is hoping to give indigenous students an opportunity to learn how to craft feather fans through a workshop. The workshop is hosted by the Native American Heritage Achievement Center at MSUB and is taught by an artist from the Apsáalooke Nation. With help...
KULR8
USACE helping with post-flooding related permitting in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Montana Regulatory personnel will be staged at key locations in Carbon, Park and Stillwater Counties to help people with post-flooding related permitting. Local applicants can get help Monday Nov. 7 to Thursday, Nov. 10, and Monday Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov....
KULR8
Police looking for person of interest in weekend homicide
UPDATE 11/7/22 12pm: Billings Police have released more information about a man's death over the weekend. Lieutenant Matt Lennick says during the investigation, police were able to track down one of the people who fled the scene of the crash where a man was found with a gunshot wound and later died. That person was identified as an escapee from the Billings Alpha House.
KULR8
Billings police respond to early morning shooting on S. 27th St.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Detectives with the Billings Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shooting on S. 27th St. Just before 2:00 am Saturday, Billings police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 27th St. A victim was shot and was taken to the hospital in a personal...
KULR8
Woman and her three children found safe
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a woman and her three children. Rhearae Newholy, 40, and her children, Rayben Highwolf, 16, Traya Swank, 12 and Jason Twomoon, 5, are believed to be in the Billings area. They may be in a green 2006...
KULR8
Man who crashed into parked car in Billings found to have been shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - A driver who crashed into a parked car was found to have been shot and was declared deceased Saturday night. Around 11:49 pm, Billings police responded to 200 S 29th St. for a car that crashed into a parked car. Police found the driver had been shot,...
