France 24

Armenia, Azerbaijan hold US sponsored talks hours after new border shootout

Armenia and Azerbaijan held peace talks on Monday, mediated by the United States, just hours after a fresh shootout along their troubled border in a conflict which has left hundreds dead in recent months. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the foreign ministers of the rival nations. "The United...
France 24

After maritime border deal with Israel, Lebanon looks to capitalise on underwater oil exploration

Lebanon and Israel have signed a historic agreement demarcating a long-disputed maritime border after years of US-mediated negotiations, paving the way for Lebanon to exploit the energy resources off its coast. However, analysts point out that Lebanon lacks the infrastructure and governance for a rapid shift to becoming an oil-exporting nation, so the deal is unlikely to offset the nation’s economic and social crises in the short term.

