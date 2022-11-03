ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Black Panther's Florence Kasumba explains importance of Black queer representation

Black Panther star Florence Kasumba has spoken about the importance of Black queer representation in blockbuster films. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Kasumba, who plays Ayo in the Marvel movie, spoke about the significance of having representation in mainstream media, saying: "I think that representation – it doesn’t matter what the topic is. It’s extremely important.
digitalspy.com

Lord of the Rings star lands next lead movie role

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood is heading back to New Zealand to film new movie Bookworm. According to Variety, the star has landed the lead role in the film, which is set to be directed by The ABCs of Death's Ant Timpson. Wood, who is best known for...
digitalspy.com

First look at Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in new Christmas movie Red One

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has shared the first image from his upcoming Christmas film Red One. Providing an update via his instagram account, Johnson posted a series of photos of himself alongside his co-star Chris Evans on set, captioned: "It’s beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAAAS. "Officially...
digitalspy.com

Captain America 4 could address long-running MCU plot hole

Captain America: New World Order is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing outings of Phase 5 of the MCU. Not only does it mark Anthony Mackie's first solo movie as Captain America, but it's also bringing back forgotten villain The Leader (Samuel Sterns) and General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, now recast with Harrison Ford following the passing of William Hurt.
digitalspy.com

The original version of The Hitcher (1986 Thriller movie)

For those of you who have watched this and I have too, what is your view on this film?. I think on the whole it was really good but its one of those films people often forget to mention in their favourite Horror/Thriller film stakes, am I right?. Its very...
digitalspy.com

Zoe Saldaña responds to latest Star Trek 4 delay

Zoe Saldaña has commented on the latest delay to Star Trek 4, saying she would “love nothing more than to come back”. The fourth film in the rebooted franchise was indefinitely delayed in September following the departure of director Matt Shakman, with the filmmaker being lined up to direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four.
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse adds Nope star to cast

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has added Nope star Daniel Kaluuya to the already stacked cast for Sony's animated movie. Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah, will voice Hobart "Hobie" Brown AKA Spider-Punk, a super-powered New York teenager. Comic book writer Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel introduced the character in 2015 in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 3 #10.
digitalspy.com

Gunpowder Mini-Series

Made in 2017, Gunpowder is arguably the best BBC/HBO mini-series ever made so I was wondering why there are no repeats? Some of the execution scenes were quite graphic and even gruesome but I don't see why the BBC are not making it available on iPlayer. Anyone know of any plans to repeat?
digitalspy.com

Call The Midwife season 12 set pictures reveal major character wedding

Spoilers for Call the Midwife follow. Call the Midwife has released a new set picture from the filming of season 12 that confirm a wedding for a major character. The photo is of characters Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward who are leaving a church in a bridal dress and suit. Happy onlookers are cheering behind them. Trixie is played by long-running Call the Midwife star Helen George while Olly Rix plays Matthew.
digitalspy.com

Do your young relatives watch broadcast TV anymore?

When I was a kid TV for us was BBC, ITV and Channel 4, we’d watch CBBC/CITV in the mornings, after school and at the weekend. When our parents watched TV in the evening, it was always one of the above channels. When I was in my teens we...
digitalspy.com

Sky Documentaries including Crime (Spoilers)

This is for documentary shows from the Sky Documentary and Crime Channels and their respective on demand services. Thought that it might be worth having a general thread for these shows rather than discuss them all individually. Obviously a popular documentary series may deserve its own thread and anyone can start that in the appropriate forum. Be careful what you read as there may be discussion of a show you have seen yet.
digitalspy.com

DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 5

For me there are very few Christmas songs better than this. Half to Gene Pitney - great song and what a vocal - and the Drifters please. Truly Madly Deeply is the sort of soppy ballad I'm no fan of (to put it kindly) so Cascada's ultra cheesy take on it was pretty refreshing to my ears! Still absolutely awful though.
digitalspy.com

Manifest boss teases returning characters ahead of show finale

Manifest season four spoilers follow. Manifest showrunner Jeff Rake has opened up about tying up all loose threads in the show's hotly-anticipated finale. The series was originally axed by NBC but was saved from cancellation when Netflix picked it up last year on the back of a massive fan campaign. Now, it's returned for a fourth and final instalment, split into two parts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy