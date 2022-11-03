Read full article on original website
Democrat John Fetterman Vows To Fight 'Corporate Greed' In Final Pre-Election Rally
“You can't fight inflation if you don’t understand it,” the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor said of Mehmet Oz, his Republican opponent for U.S. Senate.
Newsom 'can talk about all he wants': Amy Klobuchar sounds annoyed
Over the weekend, Sen. Amy Klobuchar disputed Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent claim that the Democratic party is "getting crushed on narrative" by Republicans.
SFGate
Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to “vote to defend our democracy.”
California's statewide elections will be a snoozefest, poll says
California's statewide elections offer little intrigue this year, a new poll found.
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples
Colorado will face off in the U.S. Supreme Court against a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking $1.9 billion drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.” “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement said. In an emailed statement to queries from The Associated Press, the Multi-State Lottery Association said the delay was the result of a participating lottery that needed additional time to process its sales. “We still plan on holding the Powerball drawing tonight,” the statement said, though no timing was provided. The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize. Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive. No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.
Over 40 Black Leaders Send Letter To Protest MSNBC Dropping 'The Cross Connection'
MSNBC’s abrupt decision to cancel the Saturday morning news program came after the host was the target of attacks by Fox News' Tucker Carlson.
