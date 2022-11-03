Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Arrests made in weekend homicide
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
q95fm.net
Three Adults, One Juvenile Charged In Felony Assault Case
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has secured charges in reference to an incident occurring on October 30th, 2022, in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office appreciate the concerns of the public and the information provided by citizens in the assistance of this case.
Southwest Virginia man accused of setting fire in men’s bathroom
A Big Stone Gap man faces several charges after police accused him of setting a trashcan on fire in the men's bathroom at Leeman Field.
Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting
Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
wcyb.com
Woman charged with murder in Sullivan County makes first court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The woman accused of second-degree murder, after a body was found in South Holston Lake two weeks ago, was in court Monday morning. Wanda Ward is facing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and drug charges. She was appointed an...
wbtw.com
2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
Johnson City Press
Teen found dead inside Sullivan County residence
BLOUNTVILLE — Investigators are appealing for information in the case of a teenager who was found dead inside a Sullivan County residence Friday night. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of County Hill Road, Blountville, at about 8:30. The officers were met by a family member who had discovered Gavin Brown, 17, deceased in the residence.
Kingsport Times-News
Four people charged in Pound assault
WISE — Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged four people in connection with an assault incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound on Oct. 30. Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Charles Sanders said Friday that three adults were charged with felony assault:
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
wvlt.tv
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies captured
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had been captured. Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon and led them...
wjhl.com
300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, police say
A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges after police say they found a variety of substances in a vehicle parked outside a Days Inn on North Roan Street Wednesday night. 300g of meth found in vehicle stolen out of Kingsport, …. A Church Hill woman faces multiple drug charges...
supertalk929.com
Complex assault case under investigation in Wise County
The case is complex, according to a report from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, with numerous interviews completed and warrants being secured following an October 30th incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound. Both misdemeanor and felony assault charges have been filed against three adults and one juvenile...
993thex.com
Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found
A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
2 killed after SUV crashes into Johnson City gas station
A gas station on North Roan Street caught fire on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the back of it.
PHOTOS: JCPD seeking persons of interest following downtown shooting
The Johnson City Police Department has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.
Comments / 1