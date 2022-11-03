ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kingsport Times-News

Arrests made in weekend homicide

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in connection to a homicide over the weekend, according to a Monday morning press release. On Friday, Nov. 4, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of County Hill Road in Blountville, where 17-year-old Gavin Brown was located deceased by family members inside of the residence.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Reported Bristol stabbing leads to attempted murder charges

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder following an alleged stabbing early Monday morning. Sullivan County court documents penned by a responding officer state that the incident began at a home on the 1100 block on Broad Street, where police were called following a reported stabbing. Witnesses say […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Deputies respond to ‘hoax’ shooting in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Charges are pending after a 911 call reporting a shooting was determined to be a hoax, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO officers responded to a residence on Woodland Drive in Carter County on Sunday afternoon after a 911 caller reported a shooting involving multiple individuals, a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested In Connection To W. State of Franklin Shooting

Following several days of intense investigations, Johnson City Police have arrested Zachary Stratton, of Johnson City on five counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of reckless endangerment following a shooting incident on October 30 at 150 W State of Franklin Road. Upon arrival police discovered two victims with non life threatening injuries. Stratton was allegedly seen in the back of a maroon four door sedan fleeing the scene immediately following the shooting. The two victims were treated for their injuries and Stratton is being held on a 320 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled for arraignment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wbtw.com

2 killed after SUV crashes into Tennessee gas station

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police said two people were killed Thursday morning when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a Johnson City gas station. According to the Johnson City Police Department, a Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan Street at a high speed before it ran off the road at the Bristol Highway intersection and crashed into the Roadrunner Market.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Four people charged in Pound assault

WISE — Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged four people in connection with an assault incident in the Mill Creek section of Pound on Oct. 30. Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Charles Sanders said Friday that three adults were charged with felony assault:
POUND, VA
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Church Hill Woman Arrested In Stolen Vehicle, Large Amounts Of Meth And Other Drugs Found

A Church Hill Tennessee woman is scheduled for arraignment after Johnson City Police discover her in a stolen vehicle containing a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and a large amount of cash. April Seiber was arrested after police investigated a suspicious vehicle at a hotel on North Roan Street. Following a search of the vehicle reported missing out of Kingsport, investigators found an estimated 300 grams of meth, 86 grams of heroin and thirty grams of pot. Seiber was being held on a 20 thousand dollar bond in the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
WISE COUNTY, VA

