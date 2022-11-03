ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Judge recuses himself from case against Delphi murder suspect

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBaR3_0ixzx7mg00

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls , an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday.

The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gi5HN_0ixzx7mg00
FILE – Indiana State Police Peru Post Public Information Officer Tony Slocum provides the latest details of the investigation into the murders of teenage girls Liberty German, left, and Abigail Williams in Delphi, Ind., Feb. 22, 2017. Police investigating the unsolved slayings of the two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, they will hold a news conference Monday, Oct. 31, to provide an update on their investigation. (J. Kyle Keener/The Pharos-Tribune via AP, File)

“A judge does not have to explain a reason for recusal,” Dolan said in an email to the news media.

Diener’s recusal came on the same day he approved a request from Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby to transfer Richard Allen , the suspect in the 2017 killings, to the Indiana Department of Corrections for safety reasons.

Delphi murder suspect once processed photos for victim’s family for free, grandmother says

In the order to transfer Allen, Diener wrote, “This FINDING is not predicated on any acts or alleged acts of the Defendant, since arrest, rather a toxic and harmful insistence on ‘public information’ about Defendant and this case.”

Diener said the court found Allen to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, or represents a substantial threat to the safety of others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02kYBg_0ixzx7mg00
Grandparents of Liberty German — Mike Patty, left, and Becky Patty, right — speak with reporters after a news conference Oct. 31, 2022, in Delphi, Ind. Indiana authorities that day announced the arrest of a man in the unsolved slayings of German and her friend Abigail Williams, who were killed while hiking five years ago near their small community in northern Indiana. (Arleigh Rodgers/Report for America via AP)

He also addressed what he termed the “public bloodlust for information” in the case, calling it dangerous and saying all public servants working on the case do not feel safe or protected.

The order went on to state the public’s desire to learn about the case and access court records was “inherently disruptive” to court operations.

Delphi murders update: Man booked in connection with 2017 killing of Indiana teens

Allen is being held on $20 million bond, online court records show.

Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted Delphi.

The deaths were ruled a double homicide, but police have never disclosed how they died or described what evidence they gathered. A relative had dropped them off at a hiking trail near the Monon High Bridge just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day, Feb. 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily wooded area near the trail.

Diener entered a not-guilty plea for Allen at his initial hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Police uncover fake pills laced with fentanyl in Indiana drug bust

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Wells County seized more than 1,500 fake pills they suspect had fentanyl inside during a recent drug bust. The department said Monday in a Facebook post police went to a home Oct. 26 on E 900 S, in Keystone, with an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kyle William Burch.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
AMY KAPLAN

Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to Know

On Valentine's Day 2017, Libby German (14) and Abby Williams' (13) bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail, where they had gone missing. The murders were dubbed the Delphi Murders due to the bodies being found on the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana. The case went unsolved, without a single arrest until October 28, 2022, when a suspect, Richard Allen, was arrested and charged with the murder of the two young girls.
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating

CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who […]
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County

Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

‘Operation Pumpkin Spice’ Nets 23 Arrests; 11 More Wanted On Warrants

Nearly two dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday on drug-related and other charges by Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43) and 11 more are wanted on warrants. According to a news release from NET43, over the past several months, NET43 conducted undercover operations and covert surveillance which resulted in the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart County

One man is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called out to County Road 4, just north of the city limits of Middlebury. According to officials, 24-year-old Andrew Hurtekant was heading west on County Road 4 when he ran off the road, hit a tree and rolled his vehicle.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Power restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Power has been restored to nearly all homes in Fort Wayne and Allen County, according to the I&M outage map, after strong winds caused thousands to lose power Saturday night. I&M said Saturday evening the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy