Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors
They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
DoorDash Offers Restaurants a Labor Shortage Lifeline
As restaurants continue to struggle with staffing issues, DoorDash has debuted a program designed to help its merchants retain employees. Merchant Benefits, which the delivery service calls “an industry-first program,” is designed to give merchants access to discounts on products and services, based on their needs, DoorDash said in a Monday (Nov. 7) news release. And these days, those needs include attracting and retaining staff.
Block Says Goal of Cash App Is To Be Primary Bank
With a roster of 49 million active users and a record $52 billion of inflows — including a spike in direct deposits — Cash App is looking more and more like a major, multi-featured, traditional bank these days than the mobile peer-to-peer payments system it started out as nearly 10 years ago.
Cannabis eCommerce Firm Treez Buys Payments Platform Swifter
Two tech companies serving the cannabis industry have combined as enterprise commerce technology platform Treez has completed its acquisition of payment solutions platform Swifter. The acquisition adds Swifter’s roster of retail cannabis clients to that of Treez and enables the offering of enhanced, comprehensive financial services and digital payments solutions...
Peloton Founders Raise $25M for D2C Rug Venture Ernesta
Ernesta, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) custom rug company launched by three of the founders of Peloton — John Foley, Hisao Kushi and Yony Feng — has raised $25 million in a Series A round. The capital will help Ernesta with its goal of expanding the domestic rug market —...
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
Amazon Looks to ‘Subscribe and Save’ to Boost Branded Partnerships and Grocery Spend
Amazon’s shares have slipped about 11% in the wake of last month’s earnings reports, as investors fretted about consumers’ belt-tightening. “The continuing impacts of broad-scale inflation, heightened fuel prices, and rising energy costs have impacted our sales growth as consumers assess the purchasing power and organizations of all sizes evaluate their technology and advertising spend,” CEO Brian Olsavsky said on the most recent earnings call.
Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
Meta Reportedly Preparing to Lay Off Thousands
Facebook owner Meta is reportedly set to begin massive layoffs this week, a first at that scale in the company’s history and the latest in a spate of job cuts in the tech sector. According to a Sunday (Nov. 6), Wall Street Journal report, sources familiar with the matter...
Food Subscription Services Lag Physical Grocery Stores in Offering Deals and Discounts
As consumers continue to seek value in the face of rising prices, subscription services may be missing out if they are not offering special deals and discounts. Research from the September edition of PYMNTS’ Subscription Commerce Conversion Index study, “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: The Challenge of Cheaters,” created in collaboration with sticky.io, which drew from a survey of more than 200 U.S. retail subscription merchants, found that 93% of the top 30 offered discounts, compared to just 70% of middle-performing merchants and 42% of bottom performers.
11.5% of Service Firms at Risk of Shuttering in Two Years
Inflation is the double-edged sword bedeviling Main Street SMBs. In the “Main Street Health Q3 2022: SMBs Battle Inflation” report, PYMNTS surveyed 533 U.S.-based businesses to gauge just how far they’ve been able to raise prices, what their business outlooks were, and how simply keeping the lights on have become more expensive too.
Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally
Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
B2B Marketplaces Offer FIs Game-Changing Opportunity to Drive Payments Innovation
Historically, the process of buying and maintaining a vehicle has rarely been a one-stop-shop experience. It often involved engaging with a car dealer, a provider for auto parts and accessories like tires and wheels, and another for after-sale services, among others. Basically, “it was never out of one hand,” Ole...
Grocers Drive Revenue From CPG Brands With Data-Informed Marketing
As grocers leverage data analytics to remain competitive, major players are finding they need to take their marketing businesses into their own hands to remain competitive. Take, for instance, Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. eCommerce arm, which recently announced that it is making the shift. Peapod Digital Labs Vice President, Head of eCommerce Merchandising / AD Retail Media Bobby Watts explained in an interview with PYMNTS the necessity of cutting out the middleman.
Can Dogecoin Grow Into Payments Role While Controlled by Musk’s Whims?
When Tesla CEO Elon Musk walked into Twitter headquarters carrying a sink last week, the price of his favorite memecoin doubled. When it was reported that he stopped development work on Twitter’s crypto digital wallet yesterday (Nov. 3), it dropped 10%. If you pay any attention at all to...
India’s Cashfree Payments Helps Speed Zepto’s Grocery Deliveries
Indian payments firm Cashfree Payments has formed a partnership with Zepto to help customers of the fast-delivery grocery service get their products quicker. The partnership lets Zepto customers choose any mode of payment — Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit card, credit card and net banking — supported by Cashfree Payments, according to a Monday (Nov. 7) press release..
Coinbase Loses Half Billion Dollars and Half Million Customers in Q3
Coinbase reported another brutal earnings miss in the third quarter of 2022, losing $545 million and missing earnings targets by a little and revenue by a lot. The Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange has seen its revenue cut in half from Q3 2021, with the current quarter’s revenue of $590 million well below the $654 million analysts predicted, according to CNBC. Coinbase share price is down about 70% from its November 2021 all-time-high.
India's Udaan Announces Layoffs in Wake of $120M Fundraise
One week after raising $120 million, Indian B2B eCommerce firm Udaan is laying off at least 350 workers in a bid to reach profitability and boost efficiency. According to multiple published reports this weekend (Nov. 5-6), the layoffs will affect between 350 and 1,000 employees at the company. “We believe...
DOJ Says Ex-MoviePass Execs Misled Investors
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged a pair of former MoviePass executives with fraud, saying they misled investors about the health of the subscription movie ticket service. According to a Justice Department news release, MoviePass told investors its plan to offer $9.95 per month subscriptions for “unlimited” tickets was...
Qurate Retail Hit by ‘Intensely Promotional’ Environment
QVC owner and eCommerce platform Qurate Retail is facing a difficult road as it looks to navigate excess inventory in a post-pandemic eCommerce market. President and CEO David Rawlinson II noted in a Friday (Nov. 4) press release that the company’s third-quarter 2022 earnings results indicated “an intensely promotional environment and weakened consumer sentiment.”
