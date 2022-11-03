Read full article on original website
Texas Is Home To 4 Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
Why Thanksgiving is Better in Texas Than Anywhere Else
Thanksgiving this year is November 24th. Time to start thinking about that all-important holiday meal. There are tons of surveys about the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in this state or that state. The most recent poll says green bean casserole is the number one Thanksgiving side dish in Texas. What? A vegetable?
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they're one of the most diverse states in the entire country.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?
Wednesday was a big day for the popular Texas grocery chain H-E-B with three new stores opening across the state- in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano. Eager H-E-B fans lined the entrance to be among the first to enter the new stores.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
WFAA
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term
AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
These are some of the best places to get nachos in North Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are few appetizers that hold a candle to nachos. Delicious, crunch and exploding with flavor, nachos are a classic. So, what better day to enjoy this delicious food option than Sunday, Nov. 6, as it is National Nachos Day? You heard that right, today is all about the nachos.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Eye on Politics: Early voting numbers lag, Sen. Cruz sounds off on the midterms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ln the last episode of Eye on Politics that will air prior to the November midterms, Jack Fink breaks down the lagging early voting numbers in North Texas, talks to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz about this election and 2024 and takes a look at the most competitive Congressional races in the state. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday...
