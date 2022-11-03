ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

96.5 The Rock

Why Thanksgiving is Better in Texas Than Anywhere Else

Thanksgiving this year is November 24th. Time to start thinking about that all-important holiday meal. There are tons of surveys about the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in this state or that state. The most recent poll says green bean casserole is the number one Thanksgiving side dish in Texas. What? A vegetable?
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19

Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
FRISCO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million

A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term

AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
TEXAS STATE
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Early voting numbers lag, Sen. Cruz sounds off on the midterms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   ln the last episode of Eye on Politics that will air prior to the November midterms, Jack Fink breaks down the lagging early voting numbers in North Texas, talks to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz about this election and 2024 and takes a look at the most competitive Congressional races in the state.  Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
