Why It’s Time for the Connected Healthcare Wallet
Administrations come and go promising healthcare reform, but it’s nimble and creative FinTechs that are making it happen, creating connected digital ecosystems that add value to healthcare programs with unified loyalty, incentive and financing options suited to today’s demands. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our Executive Insights...
Web3 Firm Reltime Launches Embedded Finance Platform
Web3 financial ecosystem Reltime has launched an embedded finance platform that enables companies to offer their customers fully compliant, real-time financial services. The new FastTrack to Embedded Finance platform is designed for firms that have a large customer base, including telecom operators, financial services providers that focus on specific target groups, neobanks, gaming and virtual sports metaverse companies, supermarket chains, shopping malls and eCommerce firms, Reltime said in a Monday (Nov. 7) press release.
Hopper Secures $96M From Capital One to Grow Travel App
Travel app Hopper has secured a $96 million follow-on investment from Capital One, which led its Series F round in March 2021, and Hopper said it will use the funds to accelerate its growth across several fronts. For one thing, Hopper will continue to add new social commerce features in...
Truist Foundry Launches to Develop New Products and Experiences
Building upon its May acquisition of gamified mobile finance app Long Game, Truist has launched an innovation division that it said will function as “a startup within the bank.”. The new Truist Foundry’s foundational team joins the bank from Long Game and will work with other members of the...
Virtual Cards Bring Relief to B2B Healthcare Payments
As the focus on improving commercial payment flows in healthcare intensifies, virtual cards are increasingly being tasked with taking up the slack while being pitted against the sector’s predominant payment method: paper checks. While there are numerous reasons for making this switch, Stephen Masko, vice president of business development...
BBB Partners With Amazon and Capitol One to Identify and Combat Scams
The Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) educational foundation, the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, has partnered with Amazon and Capital One to help people learn about, avoid and report scams. With the partnership, the BBB Scam Tracker online reporting tool has gained new features that not only help consumers, but...
Amazon and Walmart Look to Soothe Customers, Vendors, Employees, Investors
They say "never judge a book by its cover," but the same logic clearly does not apply to evaluating companies’ stock prices. That is especially true for large publicly traded retailers like Amazon and Walmart which are currently experiencing dramatically different realities as they craft responses to deal with the unique pains of their four core constituencies: customers, vendors, employees and investors.
BILL to Buy Finmark to Expand Financial Operations Platform for SMBs
Financial automation software provider BILL has signed a definitive agreement to acquire financial planning and analysis software firm Finmark in a move to expand BILL’s cash flow insights and reporting capabilities. Both companies’ products are designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the acquisition will expand BILL’s capabilities,...
Walgreens-Backed VillageMD Nearing $9B Summit Health Deal
Walgreens-owned VillageMD is getting close to a $9 billion deal to merge with Summit Health, part of an ongoing trend of consumer health brands moving into primary care. The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD, according to a Monday (Nov. 7) press release. The merger involves combining Village with Summit Health, which owns CityMD, an urgent care provider.
Callaway Expands Topgolf Retail Brand in US and Internationally
Topgolf Callaway Brands CEO Chip Brewer has his eyes on expansion as a means to grow the “active lifestyle segment on the whole.”. On the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday (Nov. 3), Brewer had a positive outlook for the sports equipment company going forward into the next quarter and beyond.
Grocers Drive Revenue From CPG Brands With Data-Informed Marketing
As grocers leverage data analytics to remain competitive, major players are finding they need to take their marketing businesses into their own hands to remain competitive. Take, for instance, Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. eCommerce arm, which recently announced that it is making the shift. Peapod Digital Labs Vice President, Head of eCommerce Merchandising / AD Retail Media Bobby Watts explained in an interview with PYMNTS the necessity of cutting out the middleman.
Finding the Utility in Authentication Friction
An interview with Lenny Gusel, former head of cybersecurity solutions at J.P. Morgan and fraud strategy executive at Bank of America, about the implications and effective implementation of advanced payments authentication. --- Cross-platform ubiquity. Plans to implement passkey sign-in across platforms by Google, Microsoft and Apple have generated plenty of...
Corbus and GIS Partner on Procurement and Supply Chain Management
Supply chain and business process management company Corbus and procurement service provider GIS International have formed a strategic partnership and said they will offer their clients more effective and efficient supply chain management. With the partnership, the companies will offer complementary procurement and supply chain services based on GIS’ integrated...
Elon Musk Reports ‘Massive Drop in Revenue’ as Companies Pause Twitter Ads
With activist groups pressuring advertisers to leave Twitter after its acquisition by Elon Musk, the social media platform has seen “a massive drop in revenue,” Musk said Friday (Nov. 4) in a tweet. The tweet came as activists protest potential changes in how Twitter will moderate content after...
Mobile is King as Digital Payments Gain Ground in GCC
Between growing smartphone penetration, the proliferation of new FinTech solutions and a growing shift from cash to digital payments, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region has experienced a significant increase in digital payment volumes over the past two years. Data published last week by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB)...
11.5% of Service Firms at Risk of Shuttering in Two Years
Inflation is the double-edged sword bedeviling Main Street SMBs. In the “Main Street Health Q3 2022: SMBs Battle Inflation” report, PYMNTS surveyed 533 U.S.-based businesses to gauge just how far they’ve been able to raise prices, what their business outlooks were, and how simply keeping the lights on have become more expensive too.
Learn From an Insider How a Subscription Model Improved Patient Care
--- Quality healthcare on demand, accessed with the same ease as a favorite movie or TV series, is not merely a fantasy, according to Sunil Vasisht, chief operating officer at Meridian Springs Primary Care in Tomball, Texas. Application of the subscription service model to healthcare removes obstacles to care and adds convenience, he contends.
Amazon Looks to ‘Subscribe and Save’ to Boost Branded Partnerships and Grocery Spend
Amazon’s shares have slipped about 11% in the wake of last month’s earnings reports, as investors fretted about consumers’ belt-tightening. “The continuing impacts of broad-scale inflation, heightened fuel prices, and rising energy costs have impacted our sales growth as consumers assess the purchasing power and organizations of all sizes evaluate their technology and advertising spend,” CEO Brian Olsavsky said on the most recent earnings call.
Mobile Grocery Shopping Outpaces Computer 2 to 1
Grocers looking to drive digital engagement would be better served to focus on their mobile offerings than their laptop/desktop sites. Data from the latest edition of the Digital Economy Payments study, “Digital Economy Payments: The Rise Of Mobile eCommerce,” for which PYMNTS surveyed more than 2,700 U.S. consumers about their shopping habits, reveals that 10% of consumers purchase groceries online using a mobile device. In contrast, only 5% do so online using a computer.
Digital Wallet Users Love Bill Pay For Speed and Security
Digital Wallet Users Love Bill Pay For Speed and Security. Contactless payment for purchases at the point of sale (POS) has retained its pandemic-boosted popularity, and physical cards and mobile devices equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology allow consumers to simply and conveniently tap to pay in-store at virtually all retailers and restaurants.
