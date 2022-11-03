ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
105.7 The Hawk

15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days

LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
LODI, NJ
therealdeal.com

New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson

The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

First monkeypox-related death reported in New Jersey

TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey

Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
BERLIN, NJ
News 12

Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey

Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
FREDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey

MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

