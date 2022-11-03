Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
Deer blamed for 2nd fatal NJ crash Sunday: Woman, 19, in Jeep dead
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey blamed on a deer—the second fatal crash involving a deer reported in the state on Sunday.
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced To Prison For $200K In Thefts From Ailing Victim: Prosecutor
A 56-year-old man from Lacey Township has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $200,000 from an ailing victim, authorities said. Ross Miserendino will be required to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $217,300, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. An...
15-year-old from Lodi, NJ missing for 5 days
LODI — Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing since Wednesday. Iris Nielda Rivera was last seen walking toward Hasbrouck Heights around 2:30 p.m., according to Lodi police juvenile Detective Legrand Castro. She did not take her cell phone when she left, he said. "Iris, if you are...
therealdeal.com
New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
90 days suspension for 2 N.J. cops is a slap on the wrist when a man is still missing. | Calavia-Robertson
I’m still trying to figure this one out so I’m gonna need you to help me do the math: 2 Paterson police officers, 10 departmental policy violations, and two 90-day suspensions — thankfully, without pay, which I have to say right now, is the only part of the equation that makes sense to me.
US Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Vermont, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford was arrested by the US Marshals Service on outstanding murder charges from Atlantic County. It is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments, 50 Mays...
NJ woman, 63, killed when deer crashes through car windshield
Karen Juliano, 63, was traveling on Route 47, near Malaga Terrace, in Franklin Township around 5:15 p.m. when the deer ran into the road and collided with her car Kia Soul, police said.
First monkeypox-related death reported in New Jersey
TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
New indoor go-kart track is coming to South Jersey
Go-kart facilities are hot this year in New Jersey. In August it was announced that the world’s largest indoor go-kart track is planned for Edison; now comes word that an indoor track will be coming to Berlin. According to NJ.com, the new Camden County facility will be located in...
News 12
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
The Oldest Town in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
New Jersey is full of history and we have discussed many historical people, places, and things in the Garden State. New Jersey being one of the first colonies in the United States makes it easy to have a rich history. We were among the first so we are among the oldest in America.
Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey
MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drunk NJ school bus driver had kids on board in crash, prosecutors say
WOODLAND PARK — A school bus driver is charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on Friday. Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was drunk behind the wheel of the bus with high school students on board when he crashed into a parked car, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0