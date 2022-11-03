ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America

The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
LULING, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

This Week in Georgetown – October 30, 2022

Happy Halloween! I hope you’ve got some fun and festive activities planned for the holiday! Speaking of Halloween, if you’ve got left over candy from trick-or-treating, consider taking it to Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. They are hosting a candy buy back from November 1 – 4 and will ship the candy they collect to Soldiers’ Angels “Treats for Troops!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.
AUSTIN, TX
