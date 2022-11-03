Read full article on original website
Related
This New Central Texas Buc-ee’s Will Be The Biggest in America
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas before Thanksgiving, and it will bring around 200 jobs with it. No, the Temple, Texas Buc-ee's is not being replaced! A new store at 10070 I-10 in Luling, Texas, will take up over 75,000 square feet, built next door to the current location.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Austin Mayor race
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Steve Adler is term-limited and unable to run for reelection. The new mayor will serve a shortened two-year term due to the passage of Proposition D in 2021 which scheduled mayoral elections in Austin to coincide with presidential elections. Below is a look at the...
Watch Out – These Are The Worst Intersections In Killeen, Texas
I wouldn’t say Killeen, Texas has the worst drivers, but I definitely would not say that we have the best drivers either. If you've ever driven in and around my town, you know how reckless people can be, and how few people seem to be paying attention behind the wheel.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol
Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
hellogeorgetown.com
This Week in Georgetown – October 30, 2022
Happy Halloween! I hope you’ve got some fun and festive activities planned for the holiday! Speaking of Halloween, if you’ve got left over candy from trick-or-treating, consider taking it to Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. They are hosting a candy buy back from November 1 – 4 and will ship the candy they collect to Soldiers’ Angels “Treats for Troops!”
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats: A Matthew McConaughey- and Bourbon-Inspired Getaway
Matthew McConaughey is handsome, rich, famous, and a Hollywood fixture. But he’s also still just Texas enough to charmingly rib a journalist from New York City about the potential dangers lurking in the Texas Hill Country. “You’re from New York, don’t be running barefoot out here,” he says with a smirk over Zoom. “The wildlife […]
Texas Monthly BBQ Fest in Lockhart this weekend
For the first time since its creation, Texas Monthly will bring its annual BBQ fest to the barbecue capital of the state — Lockhart.
KCEN TV NBC 6
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
KVUE
Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
This Winter You Can Now Get $2,400 for Bills Thanks to New ‘Texas Utility Help’ Program
It's back this winter. Thanks to the Texas Utility Help program, those eligible here in Tyler, Longview and across Texas may qualify for help. Texas homeowners and renters who meet the criteria can apply to receive help paying utility bills. “Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard...
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
782
Followers
2K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 1