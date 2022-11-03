Read full article on original website
Related
Ron DeSantis: Florida’s Public Universities Have the Lowest Costs in the Country for a Bachelor’s Degree
Recently, the College Board’s “Annual Trends in College Pricing” report confirmed that the cost of a bachelor’s degree for the 2022-23 academic year at Florida’s public universities is now the lowest in the country. This year, U.S. News & World Report also ranked Florida as No. 1 for tuition and fees and the No. 1 state for higher education overall since its rankings inception in 2017.
Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It
State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
islandernews.com
Florida homeowners face prospect of massive post-Hurricane Ian insurance rate hikes, experts warn
Separating the spoiled from the splendid among the plastic carton raspberries and blueberries, veteran supermarket employee Gary Wheeler looks up and asks, "By the way, did your homeowners property insurance go up?" Before he hears the reply, he says, "Mine went up $800 dollars! I can't afford $80 more a...
Election Profile: Charlie Crist's chances of unseating Ron DeSantis from the Florida governor chair
With elections under way in the next 24 hours, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Ron DeSantis.
Here’s Why Americans are Moving to Florida
Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
click orlando
Election Day in Florida: Here’s when the polls open, how to find your polling place, more
ORLANDO, Fla. – The polls open Tuesday for the midterm elections in Florida. It’s your last chance to cast a ballot for important seats such as Florida governor, U.S. senator and U.S. representative, as well as to make your voice heard on a variety of issues. Here’s everything...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22
The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
"He was definitely proud that he graduated Ivy and thought he was very special," Gates Minis, a 2003 Yale graduate, told the Times.
Gov. DeSantis says to be prepared ahead of subtropical storm heading toward Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials told Floridians to be prepared for potential impacts from tropical system that could be heading toward Florida.
Florida Gov. DeSantis: A College Degree Should Not Put Our Students Into A Lifetime Of Debt
Over the past four years, Florida Governor DeSantis has held the line on tuition while ensuring Florida’s higher education system is the best in the nation. Recently, the College Board’s “Annual Trends in College Pricing” report confirmed that the cost of a bachelor’s degree for
Florida Destination Mentioned on List of U.S. Tours That Americans Should Take
The United States has much to offer for people who want to see beautiful places and experience unique things. That's true even if you have already seen some of what the United States has to offer. One doesn't have to travel overseas to experience varied tours that educate and entertain. There are plenty in the United States and also in Florida.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
DeSantis issues state of emergency for 34 counties ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 34 counties that appear to be in the potential path of an incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole. He did so after the National Hurricane Center on Monday morning designated and...
Pastors encouraging Texans to vote to restore law and order
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors are encouraging Texans, and especially those in Harris County, the most violent county in the state, to vote for leaders who will better represent them. “Innocent citizens in Harris County are being victimized by an explosion of violent crime in great part due...
U.S. Rent Increases Cooling, But Not in Florida, Study Shows
The U.S. rental crisis appears to be softening, although Florida rents remain among the nation’s most overvalued, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) and the University of Alabama. Miami leads the U.S. with renters spending 18.22 percent more than they should, based...
wflx.com
More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation
With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
click orlando
‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
69% of Minnesota small business owners want Republicans to sweep Congress
(The Center Square) – Nearly 70% of Minnesota small business owners said in a survey that it’s best for business if Republicans control Congress. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1