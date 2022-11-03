Read full article on original website
WSN
4d ago
Vote out all of the people who locked us down, closed our businesses, closed our churches, FORCED vaccines, and worst of all- locked down our children! Democrats worked with the Teacher’s Unions to keep our kids out of school and forced them to wear masks. The children will be feeling the repercussions of this unnecessary cruelty for years to come! VOTE THEM ALL OUT!
B Hedda Nyggra
4d ago
GO LOMBARDO. WHAT A Great Birthday Present to become Governor!
Dave Earleywine
4d ago
Outstanding. Let’s take all 4.
Related
Republican April Becker leads Democrat Susie Lee in CD3 race, poll shows
Republican April Becker's campaign for Congress gained a foothold and she took a lead as Republicans emphasized the economy in contests against Democratic incumbents. Now she's on the verge of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.
AAPI voters emerge as critical bloc in Nevada battleground
Rochelle Nguyen’s mailbox has been inundated with glossy campaign mailers. Because her household includes registered Republicans as well as Democrats, the materials run the gamut of hot-button topics under discussion in the midterms. But one thing is different this election, the Nevada assemblywoman said: “I can tell you, everything...
MSNBC
Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box
Nevada Democratic nominee for secretary of state, Cisco Aguilar, discusses his race against election-denying GOP candidate Jim Marchant. Aguilar calls Marchant 'one of the most dangerous candidates in America'.Nov. 7, 2022.
We almost certainly won’t know who won some races on election night, so don’t freak out
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Though Election Day is Tuesday, election officials say it will take some time before Nevadans learn final results or find out who won and who lost some close races. “It’s certainly not going to be final on election night, but we will keep the general public informed every day that we get results in, and […] The post We almost certainly won’t know who won some races on election night, so don’t freak out appeared first on Nevada Current.
When will it end? Election Day in Nevada just won’t go away
Tomorrow is Election Day, but how long will it take until we know who wins? The maddening wait to see election results will be different from the 2020 election -- potentially, faster.
Polls show a very tight race for Oklahoma governor
(The Center Square) - A recent poll conducted by Tomahawk Strategies shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the lead by Gov. Kevin Stitt still has a clear path to victory, the campaign consultant group said. The poll taken between Nov 1 and Nov. 2 shows Hofmeister up three percentage points over...
Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
Laxalt's fiery closing pitch illustrates Nevada GOP's pro-Trump transformation
SPARKS, Nev. — For more than a year, Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt has pitched Nevada voters on sending him to Washington with a simple message: He has little interest in working with Democrats when he gets there. The left should be put “in the ash bin of history,”...
More than half of Iowa small businesses surveyed say Republicans should control Congress
(The Center Square) – About three in five Iowa-based small business owners said in a survey that Republicans control of both houses of Congress would be best for business. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
DOJ monitoring four Alaskan polling places
(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it plans to monitor four voting jurisdictions in Alaska for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The locations are Bethel, Dillingham, Kusilvak, and Sitka. The DOJ is monitoring 64 jurisdictions in 24 states during Election Day and early voting....
57% of Tuesday's legislative races will be uncontested in Missouri
(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
Colorado Democrats polling ahead of GOP as election nears
(The Center Square) – The most recent polls gauging Colorado’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races all show Democratic incumbents leading, but margins vary. Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea is within 1.5 points of incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released this week.
Fox5 KVVU
What are Steve Sisolak, Joe Lombardo doing about catalytic converter thefts?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed two new bills to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. One of the measures makes it illegal for anyone to buy a catalytic converter from anyone other than “licensed auto dismantlers or dealers.”. With thefts on the rise in Nevada,...
69% of Minnesota small business owners want Republicans to sweep Congress
(The Center Square) – Nearly 70% of Minnesota small business owners said in a survey that it’s best for business if Republicans control Congress. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
mynews4.com
Could Nevada elect a split ticket? Growing nonpartisan group makes it a possibility
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the 2022 midterm election approaches, so does the possibility that Nevada voters could elect a split ticket — a U.S. Senator from one party and a governor from another. How likely is a split ticket election? And is it...
KOLO TV Reno
Nearly 50,000 new voters register in October, Secretary of State says
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is reporting an increase of 48,330 active registered voters during the month of October. Those numbers are compared to September 2022 and brings the total number of active registered voters in Nevada to 1.8 million, an increase of 2.67%.
KOLO TV Reno
Polls show races remain tight in campaign’s final week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polls show races remaining tight in the final week of the campaign. A USA Today/Suffolk poll shows Democratic Gov. Steve Siolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo tied. Each candidate was backed by 43% of respondents. The poll showed Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding an...
KOLO TV Reno
New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
KTLA.com
Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith
Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
