Policy, politics and progressive commentary Though Election Day is Tuesday, election officials say it will take some time before Nevadans learn final results or find out who won and who lost some close races. “It’s certainly not going to be final on election night, but we will keep the general public informed every day that we get results in, and […] The post We almost certainly won’t know who won some races on election night, so don’t freak out appeared first on Nevada Current.

NEVADA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO