Nevada State

WSN
4d ago

Vote out all of the people who locked us down, closed our businesses, closed our churches, FORCED vaccines, and worst of all- locked down our children! Democrats worked with the Teacher’s Unions to keep our kids out of school and forced them to wear masks. The children will be feeling the repercussions of this unnecessary cruelty for years to come! VOTE THEM ALL OUT!

13
B Hedda Nyggra
4d ago

GO LOMBARDO. WHAT A Great Birthday Present to become Governor!

15
Dave Earleywine
4d ago

Outstanding. Let’s take all 4.

23
960 The Ref

AAPI voters emerge as critical bloc in Nevada battleground

Rochelle Nguyen’s mailbox has been inundated with glossy campaign mailers. Because her household includes registered Republicans as well as Democrats, the materials run the gamut of hot-button topics under discussion in the midterms. But one thing is different this election, the Nevada assemblywoman said: “I can tell you, everything...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

We almost certainly won’t know who won some races on election night, so don’t freak out

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Though Election Day is Tuesday, election officials say it will take some time before Nevadans learn final results or find out who won and who lost some close races. “It’s certainly not going to be final on election night, but we will keep the general public informed every day that we get results in, and […] The post We almost certainly won’t know who won some races on election night, so don’t freak out appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Culinary union member Angelica Landa Bonilla is one of tens of thousands of immigrants who have been naturalized in Nevada over the past several years and who will help determine the outcome of the midterms elections, according to a new report. The University of California’s U.S. Immigration Policy Center identified nearly 43,000 “newly naturalized” immigrants […] The post Nevada’s newest citizens eager to vote for the first time appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

DOJ monitoring four Alaskan polling places

(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it plans to monitor four voting jurisdictions in Alaska for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The locations are Bethel, Dillingham, Kusilvak, and Sitka. The DOJ is monitoring 64 jurisdictions in 24 states during Election Day and early voting....
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

57% of Tuesday's legislative races will be uncontested in Missouri

(The Center Square) – Thousands of Missouri voters won't need to make a choice between candidates for the state Senate or House of Representatives when voting on Tuesday. There's no opposing candidate in 57% of all races for the Missouri legislature, according to an analysis of data filed on Ballotpedia. Of the 163 seats in the House of Representatives, 93 candidates won't face any opposition on Tuesday. Of the 66 races where only a Republican is running, 52 are incumbents. Of the 27 races where only a Democrat is running, 22 are incumbents.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nearly 50,000 new voters register in October, Secretary of State says

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is reporting an increase of 48,330 active registered voters during the month of October. Those numbers are compared to September 2022 and brings the total number of active registered voters in Nevada to 1.8 million, an increase of 2.67%.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Polls show races remain tight in campaign’s final week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polls show races remaining tight in the final week of the campaign. A USA Today/Suffolk poll shows Democratic Gov. Steve Siolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo tied. Each candidate was backed by 43% of respondents. The poll showed Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto holding an...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

New polls show Lombado holding narrow lead in governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo holds narrow leads in two newly-released polls. A poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Lombardo with a four-point lead of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. 50% of respondents backed the Clark County Sheriff, while 46% supported Sisolak. The same poll...
NEVADA STATE
KTLA.com

Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith

Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Bennet leads O’Dea by 7 points in latest poll

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., leads Republican challenger Joe O’Dea by seven points heading into the final week before the general election, a new poll shows. The poll, by Emerson College Polling/The Hill, found that 49% of Colorado voters support Bennet, while 42% support...
COLORADO STATE
