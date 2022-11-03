Read full article on original website
Union Strong! Blue in 22-24
3d ago
Vote NO! this Guarantees us nothing! but gives the legislation unfettered power to gut our county social services to give themselves a fat tax break! I'm NO on all 4 amendments! they could remove the car tax and give West Virginians a break without gutting our counties!! please read the amendments and VOTE WV!!
Reply
2
Related
Here’s how West Virginia Amendment 2 could start a complex battle over tax policy
While there are four proposed amendments to the West Virginia constitution on voters’ ballots this year, one in particular has dominated state politics for months: Amendment Two, also known as the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment.”. Public disagreements between Republican leaders in the state Legislature (who support the amendment)...
thecentersquare.com
AG asks Washington Supreme Court to allow capital gains collection before it rules on tax
(The Center Square) — Washington state's capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional. The state attorney general is petitioning the Washington Supreme Court to allow its collection anyway, pending appeal. The capital gains tax, enacted last year as Senate Bill 5096, adds a 7% tax on capital gains above...
West Virginians to decide on 4 constitutional amendments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers are asking voters to give them more power to regulate public education policy and certain taxes while prohibiting state Supreme Court intervention in the Legislature’s impeachment trials. Another proposed constitutional amendment would allow churches to incorporate. The four measures on Tuesday’s general election ballot are the most since there were six amendments on the ballot in 1986. Here is a look at each amendment:
thecentersquare.com
Poll: 73% of Virginia small businesses want Republican-run Congress
(The Center Square) – With Election Day on Tuesday, nearly three-quarters of small business owners in Virginia hope Republicans will come out on top, according to a poll conducted by the small business network Alignable. According to the poll, 73% of small business owners hope Republicans will control both...
thecentersquare.com
Court ruling allows Ohio cities to make own gun laws
(The Center Square) – Ohio cities can return to creating gun safety ordinances more than three years after the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a bill passed by the General Assembly in 2018. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the state will appeal...
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
West Virginia agency encourages people to apply for assistance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, […]
Gov. Justice visits Wheeling and makes final push against Amendment 2
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just five days out from Election Day, West Virginia’s governor gave a final pitch to voters to reject Amendment 2. At Independence Hall, Jim Justice called it a legislative power grab — and that the state would come to regret it if it passes. His town hall focused almost exclusively on […]
thecentersquare.com
Report touts Colorado’s TABOR as ‘gold standard’ for state tax policy
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is the “gold standard” for state tax policy, a new report argues. The report, by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a free-market group that’s known for drafting model legislation adopted in Republican-led states, comes amid the 30th anniversary of TABOR, the constitutional amendment that Colorado voters passed in 1992.
WSAZ
West Virginia Office of Budget Control talks Amendments 2 & 4
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Election day is less than a week away, and there has been a lot of buzz about a couple items on the ballot in West Virginia. Seth DiStafano with the West Virginia Office of Budget Control stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Amendments 2 & 4.
WDTV
Early voting numbers for general election in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 97,000 people have taken advantage of early voting, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office. As of Friday, 97,837 have participated in early voting ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day. Early voting ends on Saturday. This is a look at how...
thecentersquare.com
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
$38 million announces for energy assistance for West Virginia families
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $38,680,155 from Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the state of West Virginia. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and provides critical financial assistance to low-income Americans with energy costs that represent a disproportionate share of their household budgets. The funding announced today was included in Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations funding and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
WTRF
Swartzmiller vs. Wakim go head-to-head in West Virginia Senate race
NORTHERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7NEWS is your local election headquarters. The Northern Panhandle has a big decision to make regarding who it thinks will grab Charleston’s attention. On the ballot for District 1: Democrat, Randy Swartzmiller off in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years,...
thecentersquare.com
Documents: AG Ellison spoke at conference partially funded by companies he's investigating
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claims to be the “People’s Lawyer.” But documents say he spoke at a lavish Hawaii retreat in June 2021 partially funded by companies he’s investigating, including Meta and Google. A 2021 retreat agenda of the Attorney...
thecentersquare.com
Race for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District promises to be tightly contested
(The Center Square) — Voters have a choice between two starkly different candidates in the tight race for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, where former college football star Bo Hines faces off against state Sen. Wiley Nickel in next week's general election. Hines, a Republican backed by former President...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois National Guard taking steps to assist in election security
(The Center Square) – With the election drawing nearer, the Illinois National Guard is assisting election officials to avoid any cyber security issues. Major General Richard Neely, the adjutant general of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard, joined other National Guard leaders Friday to discuss cyber support for the election. Neely said recent history in Illinois makes this an important issue.
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
West Virginia DMV online tests pass 50,000
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia DMV customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to take their driver’s license knowledge test online from the comfort of their own home. Since its official launch in February of 2021, more than 50,000 customers have chosen to test from the comfort and convenience of home, reducing their wait […]
Comments / 6