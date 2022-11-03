Read full article on original website
Related
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
Report: This is the best Chinese restaurant in Texas
Scenario: you're in a hurry trying to score something super quick and super delicious for dinner, or you're just simply not wanting to cook and looking for a solid go-to, what do you go for?
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
State of Texas: False election information targets Spanish-speaking voters
Bad or misleading information on social media is nothing new, but researchers worry it's having a bigger effect on Spanish-speaking Latino communities in Texas and the rest of the country.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
These 4 Texas eateries ranked among best Spanish restaurants in the country
The beauty of America is in the diversity and Texas is no stranger to this as they're one of the most diverse states in the entire country.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio apartment at Medical Center
How much does upscale convenience cost?
Elite Daily
She Turned Her Quinceañera Into A Get Out The Vote Party
Cocooned in a puff of sparkling blue tulle, Eulogia Rodriguez, 14, sits on the floor of her San Antonio home, reaching over her ornate ball gown to tighten the laces on her scuffed Air Force 1s. It’s not quite her birthday (that’s still a few weeks out), but Eulogia is preparing to celebrate turning 15 with a quinceañera, a Latine tradition that honors a girl’s transition from “childhood” into “womanhood.” She and 14 other girls are using this powerful milestone moment to encourage young Latine voters to make their voices heard at the polls — especially considering the upcoming midterm elections.
Gardening 101: Fruit trees to grow in Texas
(CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Arbor Day is the first Friday in November (National Arbor Day is in Spring). The reason Texas has its own Arbor Day is due to our brutally hot summers. Planting your tree in the Fall gives the tree all winter and spring to grow out its root structure (because our ground doesn't freeze over winter, roots grow all year). Deep roots that find water during dry spells is the best way for a young tree to survive a Texas summer. Not only can you plant a tree to grow some shade for your yard, but you can...
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
Christians Must Publicly Denounce Christian Nationalism
From 2017 to 2020, we were co-pastors of a church in Amarillo. Members knew that we did not share the positive opinion of former President Donald Trump that many of them had, but we rarely discussed our political views. We left that church before the 2020 election, planning to continue our careers as pastors elsewhere.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
KSAT 12
All election results in Texas, San Antonio area for general midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022
Get more election results on KSAT’s homepage and the Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our news app or signing up for breaking news email alerts. Texas Governor (Abbott vs O’Rourke) Texas Lieutenant Governor (Patrick vs Collier) Texas Attorney General (Paxton vs Garza) Bexar...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCEN TV NBC 6
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
tpr.org
Largest kosher BBQ cookoff in the nation starts sizzling in San Antonio on Sunday
As many as 4,000 people are expected to attend the 8th annual Texas Kosher BBQ Championship on Sunday at the Congregation Agudas Achim in far North Central San Antonio. Event organizers claimed this is the largest event of its kind in the United States. The rabbi-blessed BBQ includes brisket, chicken,...
kut.org
Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color
People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
Drake snubs San Antonio in Texas shoutout on new song 'Major Distribution'
He loves Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0