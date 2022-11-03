Read full article on original website
WCAX
Barre Annual Craft Show returns after hiatus
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday staple in Barre is back on. The annual craft show brings thousands of holiday shoppers, and dozens of central Vermont crafters, to the Barre Memorial Auditorium. The show has been sidelined since 2019 because of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the Greater Barre...
VTDigger
Vermont education's poor results
Vermont’s 2022 test scores are out and if the Vermont education establishment was a private business, it would be shut down. In fourth grade reading, fourth-grade math, and eighth-grade reading, fewer than 35% of students tested “proficient” or above. In eighth-grade math, a mere 27% tested “proficient” or above.
wdevradio.com
Jim Condos, Bob Ney, Seven Days, and Open Phones!
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:29:23 — 61.4MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Kevin Ellis hosts! For the first hour, he’ll talk with Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos! Starting at the second hour, Bob Ney will be on to talk about national news. After Bob, Courtney Lamdin of Seven Days will be on to talk about the state of shootings in Burlington. And, for the last half hour of the show, he’ll have open phones and hear your thoughts!
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WCAX
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
mynbc5.com
Vermont launching apprenticeship program to meet broadband goals
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont is in the middle of a huge fiber internet build-out to give families across the state access to high-speed internet. Vermont Community Broadband Board, VCBB, is launching an initiative to reach its broadband goals by training fiber optic technicians, tree-trimmers and electric utility line workers.
WCAX
Vermont family makes difference in lives of Ukrainian refugees
Vermont Boy Scouts are getting ahead of the holiday and celebrating Veterans tomorrow. Experts recommend extra safety steps while changing back clocks. Daylight Saving time happens at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. When the clock hits 2 a.m., automatic clocks will go back to 1 a.m. UVMMC building gets eco-friendly certification.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho
Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel. A new Vermont law this year was aimed at making laws fairer toward low-income and marginalized Vermonters, but state officials are still looking for stakeholders to help implement those policies.
With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections
The cost of heating fuel is soaring, and the issue has pervaded local elections this cycle. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections.
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼
Jonathan Farrell will take over as executive director this month at the Burlington-based agency following the retirement of longtime director Rita Markley. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Shelters aren’t the answer’: New COTS director seeks lasting solutions on homelessness￼.
WCAX
Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci's 'Halloween House' in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their "Halloween House" on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004.
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
WCAX
Barre hosts veterans parade Saturday
Barre hosts veterans parade Saturday
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney
Democrat Charity Clark has eight years of experience working in the Attorney General’s Office. Her Republican opponent Mike Tagliavia isn’t an attorney and says he’s not a “career politician.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney.
whdh.com
Vermont ski resort hoping for snow as warm temperatures put pressure on upcoming alpine skiing World Cup
BOSTON (WHDH) - At Killington Resort in Vermont, they need the snow, and they need it fast. The resort is 20 days away from hosting The Killington Cup, a leg of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Tour. Laurie Waite and her staff at the Killington Market are excited for the event they describe as “so much fun,” expecting the accommodations to be jam-packed as thousands of people come into town for the World Cup.
WCAX
Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
WCAX
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic may be waning, but substitute teachers are still needed in high demand across Vermont as absences leave gaps in the classroom. “I just love working with the kids and I connect with the community and the flexibility of it,” said Kelly Connaughton. Connaughton...
