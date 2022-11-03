Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:29:23 — 61.4MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Kevin Ellis hosts! For the first hour, he’ll talk with Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos! Starting at the second hour, Bob Ney will be on to talk about national news. After Bob, Courtney Lamdin of Seven Days will be on to talk about the state of shootings in Burlington. And, for the last half hour of the show, he’ll have open phones and hear your thoughts!

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO