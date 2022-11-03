ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

thecentersquare.com

Democratic border sheriff says party doesn’t represent his, South Texas values

(The Center Square) – A Democratic sheriff in a Texas border county says the Democratic Party’s values don’t represent his or those of his community’s anymore. He’s speaking out as three Congressional races in historically Democratic districts in Texas border communities are considered bellwether races that could indicate a shift among Hispanic voters in the state. According to a recent poll, more Hispanic Texans say the Democratic Party doesn’t represent their values. According to another, Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores from south Texas has a higher favorability rating among Hispanics than Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York does.
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem

(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Voter choice on Ohio minimum wage closer to ballot

(The Center Square) – A citizens group that wants Ohioans to vote to change the state constitution raising the minimum wage now must start collecting signatures after it cleared the second hurdle Monday to get its plan on the ballot. In a meeting that took a little more than...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term

(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies

(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois gets poor marks in public school open enrollment study

(The Center Square) – A new policy brief that examined open enrollment policies of all 50 states found that Illinois has some of the most restrictive student transfer policies in the country. The Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws that allow students to...
ILLINOIS STATE

