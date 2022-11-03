Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
More than 400 Tennessee voters placed in wrong districts in Davidson County
(The Center Square) — Davidson County has a list of more than 437 voters who were originally placed as voting in the wrong district. The county is asking voters on that list who voted during early voting to head to the main office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday to use a provisional ballot.
Organization's inaccurate messages to voters being thwarted in New Jersey
(The Center Square) – Atlantic City’s elections superintendent says in South Jersey they haven’t gotten many calls about misinformation or intimidation of voters, but they are trained on how to respond. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way sent out a warning to the public about election...
Democratic border sheriff says party doesn’t represent his, South Texas values
(The Center Square) – A Democratic sheriff in a Texas border county says the Democratic Party’s values don’t represent his or those of his community’s anymore. He’s speaking out as three Congressional races in historically Democratic districts in Texas border communities are considered bellwether races that could indicate a shift among Hispanic voters in the state. According to a recent poll, more Hispanic Texans say the Democratic Party doesn’t represent their values. According to another, Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores from south Texas has a higher favorability rating among Hispanics than Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York does.
Democrats campaign to keep power that Republicans say isn’t good for ‘silent majority'
(The Center Square) – Republicans and Democrats continued campaigning Monday across Illinois on the final day heading into Tuesday’s election. Alongside other statewide Democratic office holders at a campaign stop in Springfield, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s imperative voters vote. “We have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice,...
Georgia House Speaker Ralston won't seek nomination for another term as House leader
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, the longest currently serving state house speaker in the country, will not seek another nomination for the leadership post. Ralston, the 73rd speaker of the state House, will serve the rest of his term, which ends in January, but will...
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem
(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
Voter choice on Ohio minimum wage closer to ballot
(The Center Square) – A citizens group that wants Ohioans to vote to change the state constitution raising the minimum wage now must start collecting signatures after it cleared the second hurdle Monday to get its plan on the ballot. In a meeting that took a little more than...
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
Bailey says Gov. Pritzker planning post-election youth COVID vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) – In closing arguments for Illinois governor, the Republican challenger says the choice comes down to whether voters want COVID-19 vaccines mandated for school children or not. Last month, after the CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for the list of childhood vaccines, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Illinois quick hits: Report shows internal vaccine mandate discussions; warmer then colder
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he would leave the decision of requiring COVID-19 vaccines for school children up to the legislature, but internal emails from the Illinois Department of Public Health show Pritzker is considering adding the COVID shot to the list of school vaccines. According to a report from...
Rep. Brandtjen wants military ballots verified, sequestered if need be
(The Center Square) – There’s now a push to verify military ballots in Wisconsin, and not count them on Election Day if need be. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is asking a judge to make sure that military ballots this year are from actual military members. “I’m asking...
Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies
(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
Poll: More Washingtonians oppose new gas-powered car ban than support it
(The Center Square) – A plurality of Washingtonians don’t seem sold on a statewide ban on the sale of new gas-powered motor vehicles by 2035, based on the results of a recent poll. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington state will follow California’s lead and ban...
Goliad County judge on border crisis: 'We are losing our country. We are losing Texas'
(The Center Square) – Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett is still fighting for freedom in Texas six generations after his ancestor helped defeat the Mexican Army and win independence at the Battle of San Jacinto. Over 186 years later, Texas law enforcement officers are battling transnational criminal cartels emboldened...
Illinois gets poor marks in public school open enrollment study
(The Center Square) – A new policy brief that examined open enrollment policies of all 50 states found that Illinois has some of the most restrictive student transfer policies in the country. The Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws that allow students to...
