ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates

By Bethany Blankley
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 222

Edward Schumacher
3d ago

AMERICAN TAXPAYERS are overwhelmed with illegal immigrants. Let the ACLU pay for them. AMERICAN CHILDREN are paying DEARLY in school because illegals are using up all teacher resources. It's not right.

Reply(13)
206
Malinda Bigler
4d ago

(guest) Thoese INVADERS ILLEGALS IMAGRANTS are using violence against the border patrols, but are crying & playing the poor victims ( PERIOD, ) Good for the officer's to start fighting back.(WE THE PEOPLE UNITED WE STAND; DIVIDED WE FALL. )

Reply(14)
147
Tomm
4d ago

Finish the wall back border patrol its past time for Democratic leaders to wake up and stop letting our country be destroyed by way to many illegals. Im all for immigrants just the legal kind.

Reply(6)
126
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Here’s the Very Simple Way to End the Chaos at the Border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently created a national uproar when he flew 50 Venezuelan undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis’ plan sought to expose the supposed hypocrisy of Democrats who say they welcome immigrants, but subsequently panic when the immigrants arrive in their communities.His flight follows similar actions by Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona, who have sent busloads of migrants to liberal cities, hoping to provoke fierce reactions.Regardless of the effect of the flight to Martha’s Vineyard, it exposed an underlying chaos that has paralyzed the immigration debate. And it is...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants

The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy