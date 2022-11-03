Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates

Read full article on original website
Edward Schumacher
3d ago
AMERICAN TAXPAYERS are overwhelmed with illegal immigrants. Let the ACLU pay for them. AMERICAN CHILDREN are paying DEARLY in school because illegals are using up all teacher resources. It's not right.
Reply(13)
206
Malinda Bigler
4d ago
(guest) Thoese INVADERS ILLEGALS IMAGRANTS are using violence against the border patrols, but are crying & playing the poor victims ( PERIOD, ) Good for the officer's to start fighting back.(WE THE PEOPLE UNITED WE STAND; DIVIDED WE FALL. )
Reply(14)
147
Tomm
4d ago
Finish the wall back border patrol its past time for Democratic leaders to wake up and stop letting our country be destroyed by way to many illegals. Im all for immigrants just the legal kind.
Reply(6)
126
