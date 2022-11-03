ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

TRAMPLING AT THE ZOO!
3d ago

it's almost like that money could go to infrastructure like a water turbine electric generator. Democrat solution is to borrow money to buy a bandaid on a broken back.

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $850 relief payments must be claimed by Tuesday in Maine

There is only one day left for Maine residents to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850 due to a surplus in the state's budget. The checks are being sent out to residents of the Pine Tree State to help alleviate some of the financial stress caused by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 858,000 Maine residents are eligible to receive this payment, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
The Center Square

Advocates seek to ban foreign money in Maine elections

(The Center Square) – Maine voters could have a say in whether foreign corporations are allowed to spend money on state referendums in an effort to sway the outcome. The group Protect Maine Elections says it has turned in more than 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state's office to put the issue before voters on the November 2023 ballot.
I-95 FM

How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
J.R. Heimbigner

$500 stimulus payment coming to many individuals and families

photo of money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very possibly be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source)
WPTV

20 States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks To Eligible Residents

Although the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in September, inflation also remained near a 40-year high. As a result, many families are living paycheck to paycheck. While the IRS has made adjustments that could mean lower tax rates for many next year, the federal government has no plans to send out more stimulus checks.
The Maine Writer

Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch

The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus checks are coming your way

woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
J.R. Heimbigner

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
thecentersquare.com

Agriculture researcher predicts 'perfect storm' for high grocery prices nationwide

(The Center Square) – The cost of farming will remain volatile next year, and high grocery prices with it, according to a University of Missouri research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. "This isn't a message I like talking about," Senior Research Associate Ben Brown told...
