Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Maine voters to decide key races for governor, U.S. House
(The Center Square) – Maine voters finish at the polls on Tuesday in the decisions for U.S. House and governor in a pivotal midterm election. Topping the ballot is a marquee race between incumbent Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who is seeking a third nonconsecutive term.
thecentersquare.com
Voter choice on Ohio minimum wage closer to ballot
(The Center Square) – A citizens group that wants Ohioans to vote to change the state constitution raising the minimum wage now must start collecting signatures after it cleared the second hurdle Monday to get its plan on the ballot. In a meeting that took a little more than...
thecentersquare.com
Gov. Whitmer looks to reach second term
(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are striking final blows before Election Day. Whitmer leads in the polls and by millions in campaign cash, but Dixon has advanced in recent polls. Each candidate promises to improve Michigan's economic outlook if they win.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats campaign to keep power that Republicans say isn’t good for ‘silent majority'
(The Center Square) – Republicans and Democrats continued campaigning Monday across Illinois on the final day heading into Tuesday’s election. Alongside other statewide Democratic office holders at a campaign stop in Springfield, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it’s imperative voters vote. “We have to elect pro-labor, pro-choice,...
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Kentucky voters to pick U.S. senator, decide on two amendments on final voting day Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Kentucky voters will head to the polls Tuesday with a U.S. Senate seat and two state constitutional amendments on the ballot. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is highly favored to win a third term as the Republican faces progressive Democrat Charles Booker. Paul spent Monday holding several rallies across the state. He hit Ashland, northern Kentucky and Lexington in the morning.
thecentersquare.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin races not as close as they seem
(The Center Square) – The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin has him expecting Republicans to win up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
thecentersquare.com
Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies
(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
thecentersquare.com
More than 400 Tennessee voters placed in wrong districts in Davidson County
(The Center Square) — Davidson County has a list of more than 437 voters who were originally placed as voting in the wrong district. The county is asking voters on that list who voted during early voting to head to the main office at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday to use a provisional ballot.
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Democrat Canole leads in latest NY22 poll update
(The Center Square) – New Yorkers will head to the polls Tuesday to close this midterm election season and could help determine which party leads Congress next year. In central New York, a Spectrum News/Siena College Poll released Friday showed Democrat Francis Conole leading Republican Brandon Williams 46% to 42% in the 22nd District. That’s flipped from a 45% to 40% lead Williams held in a Sept. 22 poll.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia House Speaker Ralston won't seek nomination for another term as House leader
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, the longest currently serving state house speaker in the country, will not seek another nomination for the leadership post. Ralston, the 73rd speaker of the state House, will serve the rest of his term, which ends in January, but will...
thecentersquare.com
Organization's inaccurate messages to voters being thwarted in New Jersey
(The Center Square) – Atlantic City’s elections superintendent says in South Jersey they haven’t gotten many calls about misinformation or intimidation of voters, but they are trained on how to respond. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way sent out a warning to the public about election...
thecentersquare.com
Democratic border sheriff says party doesn’t represent his, South Texas values
(The Center Square) – A Democratic sheriff in a Texas border county says the Democratic Party’s values don’t represent his or those of his community’s anymore. He’s speaking out as three Congressional races in historically Democratic districts in Texas border communities are considered bellwether races that could indicate a shift among Hispanic voters in the state. According to a recent poll, more Hispanic Texans say the Democratic Party doesn’t represent their values. According to another, Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores from south Texas has a higher favorability rating among Hispanics than Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York does.
thecentersquare.com
Real estate market in Massachusetts is slowing
(The Center Square) – As interest rates continue to rise, home sales in Massachusetts are falling. The Warren Group, a real estate and financial services company, reports that home sales in the state are showing double-digit drops compared to just two years ago, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 2