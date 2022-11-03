ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need

ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
GEORGIA STATE
Voter intimidation concerns in Georgia as Election Day nears

ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election. The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.
GEORGIA STATE

