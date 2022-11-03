Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Monday 11/7 11 a.m. update: Nicole expected to strike Florida as a hurricane Thursday
MACON, Ga. — Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Friday morning with winds of 45 mph in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is the fourteenth named one of the Atlantic hurricane season. A Hurricane Watch has been posted for the east coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County Line to...
WMAZ
Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need
ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
WMAZ
Voter intimidation concerns in Georgia as Election Day nears
ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election. The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.
