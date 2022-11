The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks and the #1 North Carolina Tar Heels are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Dean E. Smith Center. UNC-Wilmington finished last year at 26-10 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. Likewise, the Tar Heels finished 29-10 last season and were only one game away from winning it all, but they fell 72-69 in the championship to the Kansas Jayhawks.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO