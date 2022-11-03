Read full article on original website
The Kansas Jayhawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium after a week off. Kansas is out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
SMU topped Houston 77-63 on Saturday in the highest-scoring regular-season game in college football history. The ridiculous matchup between AAC powers surpassed Pitt's 76-61 victory over Syracuse in 2016 when the Panthers and Orange combined for 137 points and nearly 1,300 yards of offense -- with 47 points coming in the fourth quarter alone.
