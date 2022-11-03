ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMAZ

Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need

ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy