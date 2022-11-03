Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Predicts ‘Explosive’ Rally for Cosmos ($ATOM) and Dogecoin ($DOGE)
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recited the prices of Cosmos ($ATOM) and meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could undergo an “explosive” rally in the near future as interest in altcoins recovers. Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has shared a chart with their over 500,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter...
cryptoglobe.com
Chainlink ($LINK) ‘Feels Criminal’ at Current Prices, Says Popular Cryptocurrency Trader
A popular cryptocurrency trader has suggested that ´ oracle network Chainlink ($LINK) is currently significantly undervalued, saying that under the $10 mark the cryptocurrency’s price “feels criminal.”. In a series of tweets shared with their over 500,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, pseudonymous analyst Kaleo noted...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Exchange Exec Says Bitcoin’s ‘Boring’ Price Action Has a Silver Lining
Vijay Ayyar, VP of Corporate Development & International at crypto exchange Luno, which is an independently operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, recently talked about Bitcoin’s “boring” price action and why it might not be a bad thing. Data from TradingView shows that for the past couple...
cryptoglobe.com
$MATIC: Crypto Analyst Gives Multiple Reasons to Be Bullish on Polygon
On Monday (7 November 2022), Australian crypto investor and analyst Miles Deutscher explained why he is so bullish on $MATIC, the governance and utility token of the Polygon network. Polygon is “a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever...
cryptoglobe.com
Famed Economist: Crypto Fans Should ‘Welcome’ Bitcoin’s Current ‘Relative Stability’
Recently, Mohamed A. El-Erian, “Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz, the corporate parent of PIMCO where he formerly served as chief executive and co-chief investment officer”, shared his thoughts on Bitcoin. El-Erian, who is the former chair of President Obama’s Global Development Council (2012–17), made his comments during a...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Off To Weak Start This November As SHIB Faced Selling Pressure In Last 7 Days
Shiba Inu squandered its gains during the tail end of October that enabled it to add almost $2 billion to its total market cap which currently stands at $7.29 billion. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001242 according to tracking from Coingecko. It is still up by 16% over the last seven days, but has been on a decline after peaking at $0.00001421 on October 30.
cryptoglobe.com
Legendary Tech Investor Calls Number of Btcoin Wallets ‘Pretty Extraordinary’
American venture capital investor Tim Draper shared his thoughts about Bitcoin while he was in Lisbon, Portugal for the Web Summit 2022 event (1-4 November, 2022). Here is Draper’s bio (from Draper University’s website):. “He is a supporter and global thought leader for entrepreneurs everywhere, and is a...
cryptoglobe.com
Buying the Dip: Bitcoin ($BTC) Wallets of Varying Sizes Keep Accumulating During Bear Market
While during the last cryptocurrency bear market holders across different wallet sizes were panic-selling their assets, during this bear market, we are seeing a consistent accumulation in almost all accounts as $BTC holders are buying the dip. According to CryptoCompare’s 2022 Outlook Report, Bitcoin users with over 10,000 $BTC in...
Elon Musk news – live: CEO insists Twitter use at ‘all-time high’ as Tesla stocks sink and celebrities flee
Elon Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections.The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.It comes after comedian Kathy Griffin and numerous others were suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk. Ms Griffin, while pretending to be Mr Musk, urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.It is the latest episode in a...
cryptoglobe.com
Why Vitalik Buterin Is ‘Actually Kinda Happy a Lot of the ETFs Are Getting Delayed’
Recently, Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin explained why he is “actually kinda happy” that so many crypto ETFs have been delayed in the U.S. (due to the lack of interested by the U.S. SEC to approve any such proposals). On 30 October 2022, Buterin wrote on Twitter:. “Should I...
cryptoglobe.com
CZ: ‘You Can Travel the World With Crypto’
On Saturday (5 November 2022), Balance announced that there is now a “new dedicated section” on Binance Marketplace that “makes accessing travel-related services like hotel booking and ride hailing easier than ever.”. Balance Marketplace, which is powered by Binance Pay, is accessible via the Binance mobile app....
cryptoglobe.com
XRP Army Hero John Deaton on Use of XRP Ledger for Micropayments
On Saturday (5 November 2022), American lawyer John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm (which is based in East Providence, Rhode Island), explained why he believes it is wrong to claim that only Bitcoin can solve the problem of “instantaneous global micro transactions at scale”. It...
cryptoglobe.com
How Polygon ($MATIC) Did in Q3 2022
In a recent Messari report, Nicholas Garcia and Red Sheehan talked the state of Polygon ($MATIC) as of the end of Q3 2022. Polygon is “a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever sacrificing on security.” The Polygon Lightpaper describes Polygon as “a protocol and a framework for building an connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks.”
cryptoglobe.com
NFTs: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on the Tokenization of Everything
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on the NFT sector. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
cryptoglobe.com
MoneyGram App Now Allows Buying and Selling of $BTC, $ETH, and $LTC
Cross-border P2P payments service provider MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has launched “a new service enabling consumers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram mobile app.”. On 10 June 2022, MoneyGram and the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) announced “the initial roll-out of a first-of-its-kind global on/off-ramp service...
"Um, With What Money?" — Millennials And Gen Z Are Sharing The Money "Tips" They Think Are Super Outdated Considering The Fact That We're All Super Broke
"'When they say, 'Put at least 10% of every paycheck into your savings for emergencies and at least 10% into retirement.' When your paycheck barely covers your living expenses, that isn't actually possible."
cryptoglobe.com
Google Cloud Is Now Running a Block-Producing Solana ($SOL) Validator
On Saturday (5 November 2022), the Google Cloud team announced three pieces of good news for fans of high-speed layer one (L1) blockchain Solana ($SOL). First, “Google Cloud is running a block-producing Solana validator to participate in and validate the network.”. Second, “Google Cloud is working with Solana to...
cryptoglobe.com
One of South Africa’s Largest Supermarket Chains Now Supports Bitcoin Payments
Pick n Pay, which is one of South Africa’s largest supermarket chains, has reportedly started letting their customers pay for groceries via any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled wallet, such as Zap or BlueWallet. According to the company’s press release, this move “follows the successful completion of the first phase of a...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: You Can Now Buy Bitcoin Mining Hardware at American Retail Giant Walmart
As Bitcoin Magazine pointed out on Thursday (4 November 2022), it looks like you can now buy all kinds of Bitcoin-related products at American multinational retail corporation Walmart; this includes ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware from Bitmain. The most expensive Bitcoin mining product they seem to offer is Bitmain Antminer S19J...
Comments / 0