Shiba Inu squandered its gains during the tail end of October that enabled it to add almost $2 billion to its total market cap which currently stands at $7.29 billion. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001242 according to tracking from Coingecko. It is still up by 16% over the last seven days, but has been on a decline after peaking at $0.00001421 on October 30.

3 DAYS AGO