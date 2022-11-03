Britney Spears has opened up to her Instagram fans about health issues she has been experiencing.The 40-year-old popstar revealed that she has nerve damage on the right side of her body and that she is struggling with pain and disturbed sleep as a result. The “Toxic” star said that she wakes up “like three times a week in bed with my hands are completely numb” and feelings of “pins and needles” on the right side of her body that “shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple… it stings and it’s scary”.Posting...

