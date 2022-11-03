Read full article on original website
Related
’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?
Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Usman’s Family Says Kimberly Can Be His Second Wife (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 9 “Bad Blood.”]. There’s a lot of family time on this week’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — and it doesn’t go the way each of our couples would like. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty of Episode 9.
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Baby Switch Coming for Esme and Willow
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince will use her pregnancy to cause heartache for many other residents of Port Charles.
Adrienne Bailon reveals Raven-Symoné’s special role in surrogacy journey
Adrienne Bailon’s former “Cheetah Girls” co-star Raven-Symoné has a special connection to the new mom’s surrogacy journey. The Disney Channel stars were filming “Raven’s Home” when Bailon found out that she and her husband, Israel Houghton, were expecting a baby, the former “Real” co-host told Page Six while promoting her nursery reveal on Amazon Live. “I actually found out that we were pregnant on the lot, literally in the car in the parking lot in between scenes of shooting,” the actress, 38, recalled. “The whole journey with [my son, Ever], even implanting him, finding out that we were pregnant, [it] was all while...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement
Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
Jazz Jennings Has Been Open About Her Weight Transformation Over the Years: Photos and Quotes
Fans have watched Jazz Jennings go through a drastic weight transformation over the years. The I Am Jazz star has been open about her struggles with weight and has discussed the topic on her TLC show, as well as on social media. One of the first times Jazz discussed her...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding
In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio
A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’: Why Janelle Brown is convinced Meri’s Bed and Breakfast Is ‘Haunted’
Is Meri Brown's bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, haunted? 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown has avoided staying in the B&B out of fear of seeing a ghost.
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Where Is ‘Breaking Amish’ Star Jeremiah Raber Today? Details on His Job, Relationship Status, More
Breaking Amish star Jeremiah Raber has come a long way since he first appeared on the hit reality series, though he hit a few bumps in the road. Keep scrolling to find out where Jeremiah is today!. Jeremiah Raber Was in the ICU. Jeremiah was admitted to the intensive care...
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Popculture
Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way
The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
Is Kim Zolciak’s Home Really Facing Foreclosure? Here's the Scoop
Real Housewives OG Kim Zolciak may be staring down the barrel of home foreclosure, according to reports. Zolciak, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008 and subsequent spinoff, Don't Be Tardy has dealt with a home foreclosure event years prior. Article continues below advertisement. Now, tabloids say...
Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days
When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Ex Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: ‘My Happiness’
A subtle dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno seemingly took aim at his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid their divorce when he responded to a fan in an Instagram comment. “Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” the person commented under Pedro’s Friday, October...
Comments / 1