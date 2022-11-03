ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
Page Six

Adrienne Bailon reveals Raven-Symoné’s special role in surrogacy journey

Adrienne Bailon’s former “Cheetah Girls” co-star Raven-Symoné has a special connection to the new mom’s surrogacy journey. The Disney Channel stars were filming “Raven’s Home” when Bailon found out that she and her husband, Israel Houghton, were expecting a baby, the former “Real” co-host told Page Six while promoting her nursery reveal on Amazon Live. “I actually found out that we were pregnant on the lot, literally in the car in the parking lot in between scenes of shooting,” the actress, 38, recalled. “The whole journey with [my son, Ever], even implanting him, finding out that we were pregnant, [it] was all while...
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
In Touch Weekly

Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement

Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Are Convinced Janelle and Kody Brown Split After Seeing This at Logan’s Wedding

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown’s marriage with Kody Brown has become even rockier. The season 17 super trailer shows Janelle walking off from Kody in a dramatic argument, and separation rumors ignited. Now some new photos from their son Logan and Michelle’s wedding suggest that his parents have officially split. When did Kody …
Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Popculture

Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
