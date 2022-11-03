Read full article on original website
We Love Cussin’, 3 Texas Cities Among Top 10 For Swearing in the U.S.
Who loves to cuss? Here in Texas the answer is basically all of us. But according to a new study, folks in Dallas, TX really f#ckin' love it. And who wouldn't? It just feels good. You do know that it's been proven by science, that people who cuss regularly are...
Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?
I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
Do You Drive One of the 5 Most Common Vehicles in the Lone Star State?
Well, I don't have to tell you that they're everywhere you look. Vehicles of all sorts. Cars, SUVs, trucks, the choices are numerous, and they're as unique as the people who drive them. In a variety of colors, shapes and sizes, it's safe to say there are plenty of vehicular options out there.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers Appreciation Month
Looking at my calendar and at the very top, it reminded me that November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month too. First off, anytime our local Abilene Alzheimer's Association is doing anything I am there to support them because our family has not been immune to Alzheimer's or dementia.
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
A City in Texas Just Had a Million Dollar Powerball Jackpot Winner
The Powerball lottery is up to over One Billion dollars this week. At the same time, I'm just like everyone else wanting to win a billion dollars. I got to wondering how many people in Texas have ever won an enormous Powerball jackpot. The answer did not surprise me, however,...
How Halloween Pranks Can Get You Scary Texas Jailtime
Halloween and pranking are almost synonymous. In fact, at various times during its long history, Halloween has been called "Mischief Night", "Prank Night" and "Devil's Night". The first use of "Mischief Night" was way back at Oxford in England in 1790. Then, the term applied to the day before May Day or April 30th. It began to be associated with Halloween in U.S. newspapers in the 1930s and 1940s.
These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites
Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake
Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
This Years Hot Dry Weather Has Affected the Deer Hunting in Texas
Being that this year has been an unusually long, hotter, and drier year as compared to previous years. Although I'm not a "wildlife biologist" I do know that it puts a real strain on the survivability of our wildlife mainly our West Texas deer populations. That goes for the carnivores that prey on deer.
Hey Texas Couples? Here Are 7 Quick And Easy Halloween Couples Costume Ideas!
What You Need- Beth: Leopard long jacket. Rip: Black button-up, Black Jacket, Black Cowboys Hat, and FACIAL HAIR is a must! And yes Sunglasses!. Grab 2 black shirts and cut out some white circles and attach them! Pretty much that easy!. #3 • MARTY AND DOC FROM BACK TO THE...
