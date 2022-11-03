PlayStation 5 is getting more expensive in India — by at least 10 percent. On Saturday, Sony India quietly updated the prices for both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, on the Sony Center website ShopAtSC. The 4K Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 now costs Rs. 54,990, up 10 percent from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. Meanwhile, its disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition is getting even more expensive at Rs. 44,990, which represents a 12.5 percent increase on its launch price of Rs. 39,990. This is likely due to the soaring US Dollar (USD), which has affected nearly every part of society around the world. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment, but we hadn’t heard back at the time of publishing.

1 DAY AGO