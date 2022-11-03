Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Intel to launch Sapphire Rapids on January 10, more details on paid software-based Xeon upgrades emerge
In brief: Intel’s 4th generation Xeon data center processors are finally approaching public release three years after the company initially announced them. More hints about arguably the new series’ most controversial feature have also emerged but important questions remain. Intel will hold a launch event for its next-generation...
techaiapp.com
G.Skill unveils DDR5-8000, breaks 10,000 MT/s ceiling on air
Something to look forward to: G.Skill recently unveiled its DDR5-8000 Extreme Memory High-Bandwidth modules. The release also highlighted a joint effort by Asus and G.Skill that resulted in a blazing fast 10,000 MT/s overclock. The achievement, while impressive, required memory configurations that would be considered less than ideal for everyday use.
techaiapp.com
Espire 2 VR Co-op Stealth Game for Quest Gets November Release Date
Co-op VR stealth action game Espire 2 is headed to Quest 2 later this month with a pre-order discount starting today. A new developer diary video shows the latest in the game’s development. Update (November 4th, 2022): Developer Digital Lode today announced that its upcoming co-op VR stealth action...
techaiapp.com
Domain controller simplifies wireless connectivity in cars
NXP’s OrangeBox automotive platform integrates all wireless connectivity into a single domain controller to simplify development and security. NXP Semiconductors recently introduced its OrangeBox automotive-grade development platform, which combines all wireless and wired connectivity solutions for a vehicle in a single connectivity domain controller. Designed to streamline development and security via a centralized domain-based architecture, the platform integrates a variety of NXP wireless technologies, including broadcast radio, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth as well as secure car access with ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and 802.11p-based V2X.
techaiapp.com
Google Cloud Is Running a Solana Validator, Blockchain Node Engine to Support SOL Chain Next Year – Bitcoin News
After Google Cloud announced that it would offer a product called the “Blockchain Node Engine” and further noted that Ethereum would be the first blockchain supported, the company revealed it was running a Solana validator on Nov. 5, 2022. Google said that the cloud division is currently working with Solana in order to bring the firm’s Blockchain Node Engine to the Solana chain.
techaiapp.com
Logitech’s new hybrid working range includes a self-directing camera
Logitech has revealed its new Logic of Work platform, a line of products and services geared towards improving collaboration and engagement between those working from home and those in the office. The new launches include Sight, a 315-degree camera placed at the center of a conference table that can intelligently...
techaiapp.com
PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price in India Rises to Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990
PlayStation 5 is getting more expensive in India — by at least 10 percent. On Saturday, Sony India quietly updated the prices for both variants of Sony’s elusive next-gen console, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, on the Sony Center website ShopAtSC. The 4K Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 now costs Rs. 54,990, up 10 percent from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. Meanwhile, its disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition is getting even more expensive at Rs. 44,990, which represents a 12.5 percent increase on its launch price of Rs. 39,990. This is likely due to the soaring US Dollar (USD), which has affected nearly every part of society around the world. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment, but we hadn’t heard back at the time of publishing.
techaiapp.com
Oppo Find N2 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Oppo Find N2 is reportedly under development and is said to hit the markets soon. Ahead of any formal announcement, the specifications of the foldable smartphone have leaked online. The Oppo Find N2 is tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and MariSilicon X chip. The successor to last year’s Oppo Find N is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Find N2 could pack Hasselblad-branded cameras as well.
techaiapp.com
Week in review: High-severity OpenSSL vulnerabilities fixed, Patch Tuesday forecast
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. ConnectWise backup solutions open to RCE, patch ASAP!. ConnectWise has fixed a critical vulnerability in ConnectWise Recover and R1Soft Server Backup Manager that could allow attackers to achieve remote code exection (RCE) or access confidential data.
Comments / 0