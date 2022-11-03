Read full article on original website
News On 6
OKCPS, OU Health Collaborating To Provide Telehealth For Public School Students
A new telehealth program is helping Oklahoma City students stay in the classroom. An Oklahoma City Public Schools nurse said the program is filling the gap for students without healthcare. Before, if a student felt sick, they would go to the school nurse then get picked up by their parents.
News On 6
Moore City Manager Breaks Down Sales Tax Proposition Renewal For Voters
Come election day The City of Moore will vote on whether to re-new their sales tax proposition. News 9 spoke to the city manager about how they have used the funds this past election-cycle. The city has been able to use millions of dollars to improve roads and help first...
News On 6
PAMBE Ghana Christmas Market Opens In OKC On Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Although Christmas is more than six weeks away, the PAMBE Ghana Global Market opened its doors on Saturday right here in OKC. Joining News 9 to talk about the market is Alice Azumi Iddi Gubbels, the founder of PAMBE Ghana who founded a school in the country which benefits from sales at the market, and Jane Wheeler, the vice president of the organization.
News On 6
2 Arrested Following NW OKC Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; Authorities Searching For 2 Other Suspects
Two people were arrested, and authorities are searching for two other suspects following an overnight pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood when a stolen truck crashed. After the vehicle crashed, four people inside the vehicle fled, according...
News On 6
Sunbeam Family Services Opens New Education Center
In a ribbon cutting ceremony, Sunbeam Family Services celebrated the grand opening of Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center. The early education center is expected to enrich the northeast Oklahoma City community. From its students and their guardians to residents living nearby, the repurposed building has helped to restore...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrested In Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a man wanted in connection to a deadly crash is now in custody. Police Say Jeffry Hill hit and killed a woman Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene. Officers say Hill turned himself in before being taken to the hospital for injuries.
News On 6
Big 12 Still Undecided On Kickoff Time For Upcoming OU-OSU Matchup
The Sooners and Cowboys know when they’ll kick off this coming Saturday. Beyond this week, the Big 12 Conference is not yet certain. Oklahoma (5-4) will hit the road Saturday for a potential “get right” game against West Virginia. Last week, the Sooners suffered another home loss at the hands of the Baylor Bears (6-3), who are now back on firmer ground tied for second place in the conference standings at 4-2.
News On 6
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Baylor
Dean Blevins, John Holcomb and Dusty Dvoracek breakdown the Sooners 38-35 loss to the Baylor Bears Saturday in Norman. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
