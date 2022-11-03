Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Says “If I Wanted Them To Fire Me, I’d Quit”
An AEW star has said that he’d quit rather than wait to be fired from AEW amid rumours of their unhappiness in the company. It was reported prior to AEW Dynamite in early October that an “altercation” had occurred backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, who’d been going back and forth on social media. Andrade was sent home as a result and was removed from his scheduled Rampage match. It was reported that Guevara did not fight back during the incident and Andrade has not been seen in AEW since.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
tjrwrestling.net
Big Update On Bandido’s Status With AEW
Bandido’s signing with AEW appears to be confirmed…it just needs pen to be put to paper. Bandido first appeared on AEW on the September 28th, 2022 edition of Dynamite. He was another former ROH World Champion to challenge current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho for the title but came up short.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks & Naomi Back In WWE’s Signature
A recent development could mean that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi are back in the company or it could mean something else entirely. It was back on May 15th, 2022 when Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the Women’s Tag Team Champions.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Reveals Super Jr. Tag League Line Up
NJPW will have not one but two tag team tournaments happening at once. Starting November 21st, New Japan will host both their heavyweight and junior heavyweight tag team tournaments. Like the G1 Climax, the World Tag League and Super Jr. Tag League are both round-robin tournaments. But whereas the G1...
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Issues Statement After Crown Jewel Victory
And still! Roman Reigns continues his historic streak as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion!. After World Wrestling Entertainment’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns would take to Twitter from his plane, issuing a statement about his championship victory over Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia. “I guess that one lucky...
tjrwrestling.net
History Made During WWE Crown Jewel Title Match
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions made history when they found a way to regain the titles they recently lost. At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. What was historic...
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Ex-Competitor
WWE is looking back to the future once again as they consider bringing in another former star to bolster the company’s women’s division says a new report. In 2020 and 2021, WWE’s roster was decimated through a series of cuts that saw dozens and dozens of stars released from their contracts. Put down to budget cuts at the time, the cuts ceased and many have since been reversed ever since Triple H took over as the company’s Chief Content Officer following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
tjrwrestling.net
Anna Jay “Could Never Turn Down” Chance To Work With Chris Jericho
Anna Jay surprised many when she abandoned Dark Order to join The Jericho Appreciation Society but she says working with Chris Jericho was too good to refuse. Anna Jay was Brodie Lee’s number 99 when she joined Dark Order in June 2020 after a very quick defeat at the hands of Abadon. For two years she remained a core part of the group as they continued on to leave a legacy for Brodie Lee in AEW after his untimely death in December 2020.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Scrapped ‘Forbidden Door’ Royal Rumble Entrant Ideas
Vince McMahon reportedly wasn’t really keen on some ideas regarding surprise entrants for the men’s Royal Rumble match in the past. The WWE Royal Rumble match debuted in 1988 with Vince McMahon greenlighting the idea that WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson came up with many years ago. The concept of the match would see two guys start in the match and then shortly after that another competitor would join the match until 30 wrestlers were in the match. The only way to eliminate somebody was if you tossed them over the top rope so that both feet hit the floor.
tjrwrestling.net
“ICE COLD” – Sami Zayn Responds To Roman Reigns Shutting Down Chants For Him
Sami Zayn loved the way Roman Reigns handled some vocal fans prior to the WWE Crown Jewel event. The man known as the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn is gaining in terms of popularity among WWE fans. Every week on Smackdown and during appearances, there are more chants for Sami as he continues to prove his loyalty to WWE’s top group, The Bloodline.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Talks Expanding AEW Live Events In 2023
AEW President Tony Khan has discussed the possibility of the company expanding its live event schedule moving forward in 2023. The growth of AEW has been remarkable since the company was formed at the beginning of 2019. The company has toured across the United States for television shows and pay-per-views but to date, the company has only held one official ‘house show’ that wasn’t televised.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Recap: 5 Thoughts
The WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is in the books. It wasn’t as good as Extreme Rules, but I thought it was a solid wrestling show from top to bottom. It’s refreshing to see these Saudi Arabia shows have some meaning behind them because the early ones were not good at all. They were glorified house shows. Finally, WWE realized they needed to make these shows more appealing and that’s what they’ve done for the most part. Check out John Canton’s Crown Jewel recap here in case you missed anything on the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On WWE’s Original Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley Plans
The beginning match of World Wrestling Entertainment’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event was a battle of behemoths between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley, which was the second time in WWE history that the two have fought each other, with the bout finishing controversially. The rumor mill is now swirling...
tjrwrestling.net
Mustafa Ali Fires Back At Braun Strowman’s Controversial Tweet
It appears that we have a real-life beef brewing between Mustafa Ali and Braun Strowman. WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali reacted to a Tweet from “The Monster of all Monsters” Braun Strowman after former champ tweeted:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people...
tjrwrestling.net
The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Joining AEW
A new report has suggested that The Kingdom trio of Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and Matt Taven held talks with WWE before signing with AEW. After FTR and Shawn Spears scored a victory over Brian Cage and Gates of Agony in a trios match on the 14th of October edition of Rampage, The Kingdom would cut their celebration short.
tjrwrestling.net
Jon Moxley Explains Why Going To Rehab Was The “Best Decision” For Him
The AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is thriving these days, but it wasn’t always easy for him as he opened up about why he went to rehab for a drinking problem. In late 2021, Jon Moxley left AEW for a few months to deal with his drinking problem. Moxley entered a rehabilitation program so that he can get better because he didn’t feel good even though most wrestling fans were likely unable to tell by watching him on television.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Jake Paul’s WWE Status
Becoming a major draw in the sport of boxing, Jake Paul might be doing more in World Wrestling Entertainment in the future, according to a new report. According to PWInsider.com, there are currently no concrete plans at the moment between Paul and WWE, however, both sides are showing strong interest in Paul eventually being involved.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Called Out By SmackDown Newcomer
It’s not a surprise when somebody on the WWE Smackdown roster is looking for a shot at Roman Reigns, who is a marked man due to the championships he holds. The “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly 800 days. At WrestleMania 38 in April, Reigns added the WWE Title to his championship collection, which led to the company calling him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
