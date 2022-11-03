Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
packinsider.com
NC State’s Depth Chart vs. Boston College
The NC State Football team has released their Depth Chart for their game against Boston College this Saturday. Below is the Depth Chart with Notes underneath. Their are no changes in the Depth Chart from last week. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
packinsider.com
NC State 99 Austin Peay 50: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game
The NC State Men’s Basketball team crushed Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener last night. You can check out the Box Score here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game are below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: #10 NC State 82 Quinnipiac 45: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game
The 10th ranked NC State Women’s Basketball team beat Quinnipiac 82-45 tonight in their season opener. Below is the ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in...
packinsider.com
Men’s Basketball: NC State 99 Austin Peay 50: BOX SCORE
The NC State Men’s Basketball team kicked off their 2022-23 season tonight with a 99-50 victory over Austin Peay. 5 NC State players scored double-digits. Sophomore Guard Terquavion Smith picked up where he left off last year, scoring 26 points in the first game of the year, and also dished out 5 assists (1 TO).
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Soccer Makes NCAA Tournament for 6th Straight Time
The NC State Women’s Soccer team found out today that they were selected to be a part of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. This marks the 6th straight time that the Wolfpack have made the NCAA Tournament. That’s the 2nd longest streak in school history. NC State made the NCAA Tournament 8 straight seasons (1985-92).
packinsider.com
Kevin Keatts After NC State’s Victory Over Austin Peay: BULLETED
NC State Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts met with the media last night in his post game press conference, after the Wolfpack beat Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener. You can watch the press conference here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. Great energy for opening night,...
packinsider.com
NC State is a 12.5-Point Favorite Over Austin Peay in Tonight’s Men’s Basketball Season Opener
The NC State Men’s Basketball season starts tonight, and the Wolfpack are 12.5-point favorites over Austin Peay. The Total is sitting at 142.5. NC State was 7-25 Against the Spread in 2021-22, while their overall record Straight Up was 11-21. The Total went Over in 19 of the Wolfpack’s 32 games.
packinsider.com
Dave Doeren’s Post-Game Press Conference After Wake Forest: BULLETED
NC State Head Football Coach Dave Doeren met with the media after the Wolfpack’s 30-21 victory over #21 Wake Forest tonight. You can watch his postgame press conference here, or check out a bulleted breakdown below. That was an awesome win. To start off gotta give God the glory....
