ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

NC State’s Depth Chart vs. Boston College

The NC State Football team has released their Depth Chart for their game against Boston College this Saturday. Below is the Depth Chart with Notes underneath. Their are no changes in the Depth Chart from last week. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 99 Austin Peay 50: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game

The NC State Men’s Basketball team crushed Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener last night. You can check out the Box Score here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game are below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Men’s Basketball: NC State 99 Austin Peay 50: BOX SCORE

The NC State Men’s Basketball team kicked off their 2022-23 season tonight with a 99-50 victory over Austin Peay. 5 NC State players scored double-digits. Sophomore Guard Terquavion Smith picked up where he left off last year, scoring 26 points in the first game of the year, and also dished out 5 assists (1 TO).
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Women’s Soccer Makes NCAA Tournament for 6th Straight Time

The NC State Women’s Soccer team found out today that they were selected to be a part of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. This marks the 6th straight time that the Wolfpack have made the NCAA Tournament. That’s the 2nd longest streak in school history. NC State made the NCAA Tournament 8 straight seasons (1985-92).
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

Kevin Keatts After NC State’s Victory Over Austin Peay: BULLETED

NC State Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts met with the media last night in his post game press conference, after the Wolfpack beat Austin Peay 99-50 in their season opener. You can watch the press conference here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. Great energy for opening night,...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy