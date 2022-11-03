Read full article on original website
The costs and conditions of on-campus housing
It’s no secret that there are disparities between some of the residence halls at the university. While air-conditioning (or lack thereof) is a noticeable difference between dormitories, the overall living conditions of older buildings have left some wondering, “What am I even paying for?”. James Tweedy, director of...
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
superhits106.com
West Delaware leader named state superintendent of year
Kristen Rickey who has led the West Delaware district since the 2010-2011 school year, recently was named the 2022-23 Iowa Superintendent of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa. The organization represents more than 2,000 educational administrators statewide.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices now above the national average
Delaware’s gas prices have moved above the national average as inventories remain tight on the East Coast. As of Sunday, the price for regular was $3.86, up a dime during the past week and six cents above the national average. East Coast states have seen a run-up in gas prices in recent week, with the West Coast seeing declines.
delawarepublic.org
City comes together to build a new playground for Wilmington non-profit
Neighborhood House is a non-profit working to provide wrap-around services to the Wilmington community, and some of those services include preschool education and afterschool care. With the help of a myriad of organizations, including Discover Bank and the Delaware Community Foundation, a new playground meant to accompany programs serving the...
Delaware post-election show of unity in jeopardy: Will Return Day fall victim to political polarization?
WHYY is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more at ljidelaware.org/collaborative. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon?. That’s...
ncsha.org
Featured HAF Program: Delaware Mortgage Relief Program
Are you a Delawarean at risk of displacement due to unpaid housing-related obligations such as mortgage payments and property charges?. The Delaware Mortgage Relief Program may be able to help. Delaware Homeowners may be eligible for assistance through the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program if they meet the following:. The homeowner,...
delawaretoday.com
Omy Serves Mouthwatering BBQ and Traditional Filipino Dishes
Omy Smoked BBQ serves classic American BBQ along with authentic Filipino dishes at the Concord Mall in Wilmington. Concord Mall shoppers may have noticed a woodsy, mouthwatering aroma wafting across the parking lot. The culprit is a colossal cast-iron smoker, which sits next to a stack of cherry wood and a grill near a front entrance.
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best Burgers Are at The Charcoal Pit
- In Wilmington, Delaware, the charcoal pit serves some of the state's best burgers. The atmosphere is reminiscent of a 1950s diner, with jukeboxes positioned at each table, and classic charbroiled burgers, fries, and shakes. The Charcoal Pit Serves Some Of The State's Best Burgers. For over 50 years, Delaware's...
delawaretoday.com
Delaware’s Top Lawyers in 2022 Provide Expert Legal Services
Who are the top lawyers in Delaware? We polled their peers for the best in the field. Will the honorees please rise?
Chester County Awards Grant to ChristianaCare to Support Reopening of Shuttered Jennersville Hospital
Image via ChristianaCare. ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Fund Plan Act by Chester County to support reopening the shuttered Jennersville Hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
delawarepublic.org
ACLU of Delaware launches First Amendment guide for LGBTQ students
The ACLU of Delaware has launched a First Amendment rights handbook for LGBTQ students – to help students and staff navigate free speech and assembly challenges. The handbook contains guidance about how free speech and assembly rights apply to LGBTQ students’ expression in schools. ACLU of Delaware Director Mike Brickner says they created it after hearing from Delaware students stymied by policies and decisions by school administrators over issues such as forming an LGBTQ student organization on campus.
Cab Calloway teacher’s art exhibit ‘makes the invisible visible’
Maia Palmer, a visual arts teacher at Cab Calloway School of the Arts, wanted to bring awareness to how chronic migraines can affect people. So, she combined her artistic talent with her passion for social awareness and created the “Making the Invisible, Visible” exhibit, which will be on display until Nov. 25 at the Mezzanine Gallery on the second floor ... Read More
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Delaware County Memorial Hospital operations to be suspended
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the county said Friday night. According to Delaware County, the decision to close the hospital is a direct result of the Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer Health's parent company, to adequately staff Delaware County Memorial Hospital. In October, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting the transformation of Delaware County Memorial Hospital into a behavior center. ChristianaCare Health System was set to buy Crozer Health, which runs four hospitals in Delaware County, but both sides weren't able to agree...
delawarepublic.org
Voters head to the polls in Delaware
Voters in the First State head to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 General Election. There are four statewide races for Delawareans to decide. Topping the ballot is the race for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat where Congresswomen Lisa Blunt Rochester seeks a fourth term. She faces a rematch with Republican Lee Murphy, who she defeated by an 18-percentage point margin in 2020. The lone poll of this year’s race last month by the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication found Blunt Rochester with a 17-point advantage.
delawarepublic.org
History of Return Day: From politics to parties, the tradition dates back to 1812
This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated on the Thursday...
