ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

Oklahoma’s Highest Rated Steakhouses

When it comes to steak, as Oklahomans, we rarely agree. We argue over everything that goes into a proper steak. Seasonings vs marinade, charcoal vs gas, grill vs oven, rare vs medium vs edible leather... the list goes on and on. For instance, while I've had some of the most...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Tornado claims at least one life in McCurtain County

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
okemahnewsleader.com

Specialized Oklahoma National Guard unit hosts fentanyl training

OKLAHOMA CITY – Over the last 10 years the Center of Disease Control and Prevention has noticed an increase of opioid and Fentanyl overdose deaths in the United States per year from approximately 2,600 to more than 75,000. With the Fentanyl threat entering Oklahoma’s borders, the Oklahoma National Guard’s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma cattle market update

In the 14 weeks from mid-July to mid-October, the volume of feeder cattle in the combined weekly cattle auction summary was up 19.7 percent year over year, an increase of over 66,000 head. As expected, larger summer volumes resulted in smaller volumes for the fall. The feeder volume the past two weeks has been down by 6.1 percent compared to the same period last year. Feeder volumes are expected…
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy