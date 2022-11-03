You can grab Warhammer: Vermintide 2 free and for keeps on Steam

It's the 7th anniversary of Fatshark's "gleefully gory" multiplayer shooter Warhammer: Vermintide 2 , and to celebrate the big birthday the studio is giving the game away.

From now until November 7, Vermintide 2 is completely free on Steam . Unlike previous free weekends, of which there have been a few, this one is for keeps: Grab it now, and it's yours forever.

This isn't the only Verminfreebie that Fatshark has on the go. The studio also announced today that the Trail of Treachery DLC, which will include the first map in a two-part adventure, will be out on November 8—the day after the giveaway ends—and will also be available at no cost. The second act of Trail of Treachery will be out sometime in 2023.

"In Trail of Treachery, it is up to you and your fellow heroes to escort a caravan carrying precious cargo to a village plagued by strange and unusual happenings," Fatshark said on Steam. "Pave the way to Tockstadt and investigate what misfortune has befallen the settlement. Beware of avalanches."

Fatshark's new game, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide , is a similar sort of game but set in the Warhammer 40K universe, rather than Warhammer Fantasy. We got some hands-on time with it in June and declared that it " absolutely rules ," which is about as unequivocal as it gets, especially for a game that was still months away from launch.

It's set to come out on November 30—anyone who preorders Darktide will get early access beginning on November 17, and all Vermintide 1 and 2 players will also receive the Devoted Rejects Pack cosmetic DLC.