Read full article on original website
Related
explorebigsky.com
Four elk killed in collisions on Highway 191 over the weekend
Four elk were killed over the weekend on U.S. Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway in two separate crashes. Neither drivers involved in the accidents were injured. The first incident occurred early on Saturday morning during daylight hours, according to Holly Pippel, a longtime Gallatin Valley local and photographer who has followed elk herds near Gallatin Gateway for the past seven years. The driver struck two cow elk and a calf, all of which were killed.
KULR8
Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
montanaoutdoor.com
STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!
Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
explorebigsky.com
LMLC brings rough draft of development plans to the public
Includes more than 1,200 housing units, potential for rodeo arena. The Lone Mountain Land Company in October brought to the public some of its plans for further developing land it owns around Town Center, Meadow Village, Gallatin Canyon and Gallatin Gateway. The Big Sky community needs about 2,000 housing units...
These 5 Facts About Bozeman Will Make You Cringe
Everyone has been talking about how much Bozeman has changed. It's true, some parts of Bozeman aren't recognizable anymore, and are downright cringeworthy. In the past few years, a lot of people have moved to Bozeman. While that's great news for Bozeman's economy, it isn't the best news for longtime residents. Complaints about out-of-state transplants are fairly common on almost every social media platform. Developers and property owners have been raking in the cash while locals are forced to make sacrifices in order to stay in the place they've called home for years.
montanarightnow.com
Walk-off at Walkup: No. 3 Montana State beats Northern Arizona in a thriller at the buzzer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans. With less than a minute left in Montana State’s barn burner at Northern Arizona, MSU’s Tommy Mellott scrambled right and fired a perfect pass to Taco Dowler. The 64-yard toss from the Butte native to the Billings West graduate transported MSU from a third down and 10 at its own 18-yard line to a first down at NAU’s 18.
406mtsports.com
Week 10: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies bounce back with blowout of Cal Poly at home
The No. 16 Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3) returned home and snapped a three-game skid by taking down Cal Poly (1-8, 0-6) in the snow at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Lucas Johnson's return boosts No. 16 Montana to blowout win over Cal Poly. The Griz scored on five of their first six drives and...
406mtsports.com
2022 Montana state volleyball tournament brackets
Bookmark this link to keep track of how your favorite teams are doing at the state volleyball tournaments Nov. 10-12, 2022 in Bozeman.
montanarightnow.com
Montana State women coast to exhibition win over South Dakota Mines
BOZEMAN — Thirteen of Montana State's 14 players scored and all played at least six minutes in a 93-39 women's basketball exhibition victory over South Dakota Mines on Saturday. Senior Darian White led MSU with 16 points, while adding three assists and three steals. Junior Leia Beattie tossed in...
Comments / 0