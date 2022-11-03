ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

COVID-19, flu vaccine comfort clinic scheduled for Saturday

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host a COVID-19 and flu vaccination comfort clinic Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PHHS at 1005 West Worley Street. Children ages 6 months through 18 years who are worried about needles or the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 7

Arrest made after Columbia shooting leaves two people dead. Cadilac Derrick, 35, has been arrested after the shooting death of two people in Columbia on Saturday night. Lea’johna Sanders, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Laura Myers, 53, was transported to a hospital before succumbing to her injuries.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri to finalize substitute teacher requirements at upcoming meeting

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will authorize a change to the substitute teacher requirements during its meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. The state has cut the standard hours of college credits by nearly half. Applicants are now only required to have 36 hours of college credit instead of 60 hours. The state made the change to help with staffing shortages in schools.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Parson orders state offices to close on Nov. 25

JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson has ordered all state offices to close on Friday, Nov. 25 the day after Thanksgiving. He signed executive order 22-06 Monday, announcing the closure. "The First Lady and I are so appreciative of the work our state team members do day in and day out...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Winter weather preparedness week starts Nov. 7

The National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri's local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Monday through Friday, Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. "It’s extremely important for Missourians to plan ahead for winter — having an emergency kit in their...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

U.S. Senate candidates push final campaigning, advertisements ahead of election

COLUMBIA — On the eve of Election Day in Missouri, candidates for the U.S. Senate are making final efforts to secure votes on Tuesday. Candidates eyeing Roy Blunt's seat are Missouri Attorney General and Republican candidate Eric Schmitt, Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine. Through both physical campaigning and virtual advertisements, candidates are pushing voters to hit the polls on Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Amendment 1 A Housekeeping Matter For Missouri

Amendment One on Tuesday’s ballot is a minor housekeeping matter according to a former state economist. Tom Kruckmeyer of the Missouri Budget Project says a yes vote is in favor of widening the state treasurer’s authority in making investments of state funds…“You know, in nearly ever other state the guidelines for governing the treasurers investment authority are a statue….so it’s a lot easier for the General Assembly to get together and kinda go over this, maybe make some changes or adjustments as the times evolve and so forth. However, in Missouri this is apparently not possible because it’s in the constitution, so therefore…what would be, to my way of thinking, what would be a relativity minor adjustment….has to be placed before the voters.”
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

A look into Missouri Amendment 3 on marijuana legalization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A race many expected to be a shoo-in may go up in smoke thanks to some new opposition. A new survey from Emerson College and The Hill shows the race over an amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri is tightening with 47 % in favor, 39% against and 14% undecided.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11

Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

