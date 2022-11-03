ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Postecoglou effect – “The bond he’s built at Celtic with the fans is very, very difficult to replicate”

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Kuol in, Langerak out of Australia's squad for World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s head coach Graham Arnold has selected 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol despite his lack of professional experience but left veteran goalkeeper Mitch Langerak out of his 26-man Socceroos squad for the World Cup. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and Mathew Leckie were picked for a third World Cup, with Ryan leading the squad in Qatar. Kuol is among the 17 players selected for a World Cup for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy