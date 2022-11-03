Read full article on original website
Abdulrahman Ibrahim S Alhusayani was able to achieve fame through travel and tourism
Abdulrahman is a well-known traveler who loves to visit every corner of the world. He always planned for his dream vacations. He is a foodie guy who never misses a chance to go to a famous restaurant. As we all know, the world is perfectly accessible to everyone. Although not everyone is capable of pursuing a great passion out of it. Fortunately, Abdulrahman used his right tools and set of knowledge and made a successful travel blogger out of his passion.
How to Adopt a Growth Mindset – Key of Mindset Garners Praise for being the Best Motivational Blog online
At Key of Mindset, they believe that the key to a peaceful mind is adopting a growth mindset. A growth mindset is the belief that people’s abilities and intelligence can be improved with hard work, dedication, and resilience. People with a growth mindset see setbacks as an opportunity to...
Lotus Venture Game Club(LVGC) Presents A New Era of Digital Entertainment, Empowering the Traditional Entertainment Industry with Blockchain Technology
The revolutionary Blockchain technology, known for its decentralized property, has undergone many iterations since its birth. From the introduction of Bitcoin, the ancestor of blockchain technology, to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), and to the emergence of Metaverse, that caused global hype. The phenomenon of blockchain technology blowing up the internet and the superb performance of various GameFi games (built using blockchain technology) in the past few years are all thanks to the high degree of freedom, fairness, security, and transparency brought by decentralization.
Jamal J Franklin’s Boom (G Mix) Set To Top The Digital Radio Tracker Charts
Talented rapper, Jamal J Franklin, continues to push boundaries as his latest single, “Boom (G Mix)” set to hit the top 10 on the Digital Radio Tracker charts. Jamal J Franklin, popularly known by the stage name, $ilver Dollar, is undoubtedly looking to make his mark in the hip-hop genre, as the FLIZI Entertainment artist rocks the airwaves with his single titled Boom (G Mix). Known for his lyricism and amazing punchlines, Jamal J Franklin has created another masterpiece in Boom (G Mix), as the single is currently on the Digital Radio Tracker charts with a guaranteed placement to hit the top ten.
Dr. Sheri Elle Brown, PhD CEO of Mind Soul Body Balance releases new digital program
Use mindset and energy to create abundance and unlimited success in life and business in less time with less work. Dr. Sheri Elle Brown, PhD, MS and CEO of Mind Soul Body Balance LLC debuts her new easy-to-access digital program dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to uplevel their mindset to create unlimited abundance and success in both life and business.
Schneider Electric Canada Announces Delco Automation as a Water & Wastewater Preferred Alliance Partner
Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it has recognized Delco Automation, a premiere integrator of process automation and control systems in North America, as a Certified System Integrator Alliance partner with Water & Wastewater (WWW) segment badge distinction. The recognition acknowledges Delco Automation’s commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and the application expertise of Schneider Electric Water & Wastewater solutions, while demonstrating how a close relationship between the manufacturer and programmer can lead to successful project deliveries and efficient executions. To earn this distinction and status, Delco Automation completed various competencies in this specialist area and showcased a history of successful WWW projects.
Investment Exposure To The Booming AI Sector Is Warranted…Here’s Why FatBrain AI Is Topping Investors’ Lists ($LZGI)
Investment in the booming artificial intelligence (AI) sector is more than warranted; it’s advised. And with AI as the primary ingredient responsible for ushering in an industry expected to generate over $309 billion in revenue-generating opportunity by 2026, investors may want to take action sooner than later. But don’t be misled by company titles that may exaggerate their participation in the sector, similar to those taking advantage of naive investors during the CBD stock bubble. Instead, do some due diligence and focus on those seizing emerging opportunities with best-in-industry technology. There are plenty to choose from. But from a valuation perspective, LZG International Inc.(OTCQB: LZGI), also known as FatBrain AI, may offer one of the most compelling opportunities to get exposure to the sector at ground-floor prices.
Schneider Electric’s Anna Timme Appointed to Infrastructure Mason’s Climate Accord Governing Board, Furthering its Data Center Sustainability Partnership
Anna Timme appointed to iMasons Climate Accord board to help advance industry sustainability efforts. Schneider Electric shares embodied carbon product documentation to advance methodology for carbon accounting. Schneider Electric continues to show commitment to a sustainable data center industry. Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management...
Franck Dubarry Launches Hipporium NFT and Creates A Fusion between Digital World and the Art of Watchmaking
Franck Dubarry creates a brand new watch collection “Deep-Ocean”, and teams up with renowned graphic designers to create a collection of 5’000 unique “Hipporium” NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) giving the right to redeem a watch with a random discount per family of NFT. The Drop starts...
Best industrial CNC laser cutting machine
Ideal for laser cutting the large size and thick acrylic sheet to meet diverse advertising and industrial applications. The 1300mm * 2500mm laser cutting table is designed with four-way access. Featured high speed, our acrylic laser cutter machine can reach the cutting speed of 36,000mm per minute. And the ball screw and servo motor transmission system ensure the stability and precision for the high-speed moving of the gantry, which contributes to laser cutting large format materials while ensuring efficiency and quality. Not only that, thick acrylic can be cut by the higher power laser tube of optional 300W and 500W. The CO2 laser cutting machine can cut super thick and large solid materials, like acrylic and wood.
The Haunting Melody, When the 24th Chinese Program for Foreign Diplomats meets Sing & Learn Chinese
Recently, the 24th Chinese Program for Foreign Diplomats started online. Recently, the 24th Chinese Program for Foreign Diplomats started online. The course lasted 13 weeks and 127 diplomats from 43 countries, including India, Cambodia, Romania, Poland, Belarus, and Kenya, carried out Chinese language learning through the platform ChinesePlus. This year’s...
Unique Wearable Products for Sports and Muscle Therapeutics Plus Growing Business for Recycling of Cooking Oils: Forza Innovations Inc. (Stock Symbol: FORZ)
Health-Tech Wearable Therapeutic Devices to Reduce Muscle Inflammation. Applications in Sports, Medicine, Recreation, Outdoor Work, Military, and More. Recent Re-Engineering Effort to Optimize Product Line Design and Function. Localized Supply Chain for Dependable Delivery with Green Manufacturing. Oil Recycler Subsidiary, Sustainable Origins, Announces Opening of New Steel Tank Fabrication Shop...
The First Exam of HSK Level 7-9 to be held globally soon
A few days ago, the news that the first exam of HSK Level 7~9 is about to start has attracted much attention from Chinese educators and learners in various countries. According to the exam plan, HSK Level 7~9 will be held globally on November 26, 2022. What is HSK Level...
Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026
“Cisco (US), ABB (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin (US), Fortinet (US), Honeywell (US), Palo Alto (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon (US), Fireeye (US), DarkTrace (UK), Check Point (Israel), Kaspersky Labs (Russia), Airbus (France), Belden (US), Sophos (UK), Cyberark (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Cyberbit (Israel), Forescout (US).”. Industrial Control...
Lesley Ramulifho, Ramulifho Inc, a Leading Law Firm in South Africa
Ramulifho Inc is a well-established law firm with a proven track record of success. Ramulifho Inc is proud to announce that its founding member and principal attorney, Lesley Nkhumbuleni Ramuhlio, has been recognised as one of South Africa’s leading legal minds by virtue of his many years’ experience and expertise in labor law and other commercial matters.
ArtOptimizer for Adobe Illustrator Now Supports Creative Cloud 2023
Zevrix Solutions announces the release of ArtOptimizer 3.1.14 for Adobe Illustrator, a compatibility update to company’s image processing tool for Adobe’s flagship vector design software. ArtOptimizer helps users reduce the size of Illustrator links and automate complex image transformations. The app offers image format and color conversion, batch processing, duplicate links processing , settings presets, and much more. The new version adds compatibility with Illustrator and Photoshop 2023.
Best All-purpose Home Laser Cutter for Beginners
Compared to other flatbed laser cutters, the table top laser engraver is smaller in size. As a home and hobby laser engraver, its light and compact design makes the operation very easy. Allows you to place it anywhere in your home or office. The small laser engraver, with small power and special lens, can achieve exquisite laser engraving and cutting results. Besides the economical practicability, with the rotary attachment, the desktop laser engraver can solve the problem of engraving on cylinder and conical items.
India Introduces Self Applicable Online Visa Application
The Government of India has introduced a new online visa application system, which will streamline the application process and make it simpler for our customers.Customers can now complete their visa application form, upload supporting documents, and make payments using a credit or debit card. The new system will also allow customers to track the status of their applications online.We encourage all our customers to take advantage of this new system, which will make applying for an Indian visa easier than ever before.
Open Automation Software Heralds the New OAS v17 Security Hardening Update
The esteemed IoT platform developer, Open Automation Software (OAS) has introduced its brand new v17 security hardening update to improve their existing functionalities and make it more flexible. This new development is in line with their clientele’s best interests. With this new v17 security hardening update, OAS promises “stronger, lighter, faster” usability.
