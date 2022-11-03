The revolutionary Blockchain technology, known for its decentralized property, has undergone many iterations since its birth. From the introduction of Bitcoin, the ancestor of blockchain technology, to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), and to the emergence of Metaverse, that caused global hype. The phenomenon of blockchain technology blowing up the internet and the superb performance of various GameFi games (built using blockchain technology) in the past few years are all thanks to the high degree of freedom, fairness, security, and transparency brought by decentralization.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO