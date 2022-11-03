Read full article on original website
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Schneider Electric’s Anna Timme Appointed to Infrastructure Mason’s Climate Accord Governing Board, Furthering its Data Center Sustainability Partnership
Anna Timme appointed to iMasons Climate Accord board to help advance industry sustainability efforts. Schneider Electric shares embodied carbon product documentation to advance methodology for carbon accounting. Schneider Electric continues to show commitment to a sustainable data center industry. Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management...
Schneider Electric debuts EVlink Smart Charger in Saudi Arabia
Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has unveiled its revolutionary EVlink Smart Charger for the first time in Saudi Arabia and the region at this year’s EV Auto Show in Riyadh, the leading exhibition promoting electric mobility. Schneider Electric is participating alongside...
Schneider Electric Unveils New Products to Increase Energy Efficiency on the Path to a Net-Zero World
Industry leader continues to pave the way to a more sustainable future with announcements at its annual North American Innovation Summit. These innovative products will support customers in their sustainability goals, enhancing smart energy capabilities and efficiencies across office buildings, factories, and homes. New solutions are driven by the need...
Schneider Electric Canada Announces Delco Automation as a Water & Wastewater Preferred Alliance Partner
Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it has recognized Delco Automation, a premiere integrator of process automation and control systems in North America, as a Certified System Integrator Alliance partner with Water & Wastewater (WWW) segment badge distinction. The recognition acknowledges Delco Automation’s commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and the application expertise of Schneider Electric Water & Wastewater solutions, while demonstrating how a close relationship between the manufacturer and programmer can lead to successful project deliveries and efficient executions. To earn this distinction and status, Delco Automation completed various competencies in this specialist area and showcased a history of successful WWW projects.
Modular Data Center Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030
“DELL Technologies (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), BaseLayer Technology, LLC. (US), Eltek AS (Norway), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), Apple (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).”. Modular Data Center...
DapraLab LLC Offers High-Efficiency Digital Marketing For Small Businesses
The AI-Powered Software Is Said To Save Business Owners up to 90% of Time & Energy Spent On Digital Marketing Operations. Many entrepreneurs are true masters of their craft. These are people who produce and deliver top-quality products and services that are worth every cent. Despite this, very few of them know how to market their business, especially in today’s digital age.
Lotus Venture Game Club(LVGC) Presents A New Era of Digital Entertainment, Empowering the Traditional Entertainment Industry with Blockchain Technology
The revolutionary Blockchain technology, known for its decentralized property, has undergone many iterations since its birth. From the introduction of Bitcoin, the ancestor of blockchain technology, to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), and to the emergence of Metaverse, that caused global hype. The phenomenon of blockchain technology blowing up the internet and the superb performance of various GameFi games (built using blockchain technology) in the past few years are all thanks to the high degree of freedom, fairness, security, and transparency brought by decentralization.
