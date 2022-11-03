ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

An Underwater Property in Florida Is Going for $43 Million. The Developer Calls It a 'Unicorn.'

By Jonathan Small
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KsPdv_0ixzQKZ300

Four acres of beautiful waterfront land in Boca Raton, Florida, is on the market for $43 million.

There's only one issue—it's largely underwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPShL_0ixzQKZ300

Image credit: William Swain via The Real Deal

Giving new meaning to the term "underwater mortgage," real estate manager William Swaim of Waterfront ICW Properties is offering the submerged land for developing single-family homes.

Swaim calls the property a "unicorn" due to its location and relatively inexpensive price tag. The parcel sits along the Intracoastal Waterway, a series of inlets and canals that wealthy residents use to dock their boats and yachts. Home prices in the area have appreciated monthly by more than 10 percent over the past 18 months. A mansion can go for as much as $18 million a pop.

Swaim, who specializes in buying and reselling flooded land, said the area is the "last and largest undeveloped Boca Raton Intracoastal property for sale in 30 years."

But he also warns that anyone buying the property will have their work cut out for them.

"Submerged parcels are a headache," Swaim told The Palm Beach Post . "It takes years to clean them up, and most people don't want to take years to clean them up."

His company will build a seawall and fill the dirt for an additional $3.5 million.

Why is the property underwater?

Swaim's land wasn't always beneath the sea. The property was above ground until 1957, but an apparently greedy neighbor stole the dirt to build a nearby subdivision, Swaim told The Post .

Some local activists are concerned that overdeveloping properties such as these can harm wildlife.

"Manatees are dying at record rates because of impacts to their habitat, and increasing development on submerged lands is only going to compound that problem," said Everglades Law Center Executive Director Lisa Interlandi.

But a 2018 Army Corps review concluded that developing the land would not adversely affect endangered and threatened sea turtles, smalltooth sawfish, or manatees.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Waterfront Estate in The Village of North Palm Beach Comes with Spectacular Resort Style Living for Sale at $5.5 Million

720 Kittyhawk Way Home in North Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 720 Kittyhawk Way, North Palm Beach, Florida is a one of a kind waterfront estate professionally appointed with designer finishes and superior materials only minutes to some of the best fishing in the world. This Home in North Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 720 Kittyhawk Way, please contact Kevin Spina (Phone: 561-722-1169) at The Keyes Company for full support and perfect service.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for the east coast from Hallandale Beach to Titusville. A tropical storm watch extends from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

County-by-County closures ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, businesses in our area are making preparations. Refer to this article to stay up to date on the latest closures county-by-county. Palm Beach County. St. Lucie County. Schools closed Wednesday-Friday. Tax Collector closed Wednesday-Friday. Indian River County.
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million

158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Broward man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Broward County man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions game, and claimed his prize last week, Florida Lottery officials confirmed. According to Lottery officials, Shmuel Febles, 56, of Hollywood, purchased his winning ticket from the Exxon gas station, located at 3991 Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million

9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Where’s Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen opening next? Have you tried Whit’s Frozen Custard?

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Whit’s Frozen Custard, Lighthouse Point This Ohio-spun emporium for rich frozen custard is scooping its first Broward County outpost in early 2023 under franchisee John Khoury, in a storefront on the corner of Federal Highway and Northeast 49th ...
BOCA RATON, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Invest 98L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, November 6, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 98L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 98L is an area of...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies supporters at MMA facility in Broward County

COCONUT CREEK – Soon after arriving on stage Friday night for a campaign rally in Coconut Creek, Governor Ron DeSantis focused on his signature message: "Keep Florida Free." He touted his approach to handling COVID, blasting other states' lockdowns when Florida opened up. Enthusiastic supporters greeted Governor DeSantis with roaring approval. "Are you excited to be able to re-elect your governor to another term?" asked Governor DeSantis. "Keep Florida free."DeSantis set the tone. He will fight, rallying inside a mixed martial arts facility. He took multiple shots at New York and California's approach to the COVID pandemic, touting Florida's choice to not...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This $32 Million Waterfront Mansion in Florida Is Like Living in a Lavish Venetian Palazzo

What’s Florida’s version of an Italian estate? The answer is this epic $32 million pad on the southeastern coast of the Sunshine State. Spanning an imposing 18,302 square feet, the sprawling manse looks more like a Venetian palazzo than it does your typical seaside digs. In fact, it’s the largest home for sale in the coastal town of Jupiter, notes The Corcoran Group. It’s also located on the area’s biggest waterfront parcel, which measures nearly four acres. So, if you buy it, you’ll have two things to brag about.
JUPITER, FL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy