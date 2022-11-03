Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American Classmate
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD Statement
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQ
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulation
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of November 6, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
miltonscene.com
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history. Dennis Burke, MD, awarded the Charles C. Winchester Award at annual event. Milton, Mass. – More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F....
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use
The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
homenewshere.com
Gulls overtake Silver Lake
WILMINGTON — Members of a local triathlon swimming club have been concerned about the recent influx of gulls in Silver Lake. Swimmer Lisa Tyler of Lowell, along with members from Wilmington and surrounding towns, part of the Trifury triathlon club, have used the Wilmington lake for open water swim practice for over 20 years.
Chioda's Trattoria on Franklin Street in Worcester to close in late November
WORCESTER — Chioda's Trattoria at 631 Franklin St. will close in late November, according to an announcement Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant's last day of business will be Nov. 26. The restaurant is operated by the Chioda family. ...
House of the Week: A French manor just a ride away in Princeton
PRINCETON — This large and stately New England Colonial offers all the timeless elegance of a French manor at an asking price of $1.650 million. The 5,632-square-foot, 14-room home at 11 Clearings Way is listed with Taylor Healey of Foster-Healey Real Estate, Inc. “One of my favorite features is the office on the first...
State to ‘Help Pay For’ Privately-Owned Parking Garage in Downtown Haverhill
A $6.5 million state MassWorks grant will “help pay for” the Lupoli Companies’ planned 616-space parking garage in downtown Haverhill. The grant was hailed Friday by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and appears to come on top of another $750,000 in a state MassWorks grant awarded last year for the design of the garage to replace the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck. The mayor characterized the grant as helping to pay for the private garage and tied the money to an economic development package also approved by the legislature. (See forthcoming story.)
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Seaport, Boston
Seaport is a neighborhood within South Boston. It was previously an industrial area developed into a waterfront commercial district with restaurants, office buildings, and luxury apartments. Officially named The South Boston Waterfront, Seaport District was developed as the city’s tech hub when the Big Dig was finished. It was...
NECN
‘We Feel Targeted': Weymouth Food Pantry Hit by Thief Twice Ahead of Holiday Season
For the second time in a matter of weeks, a thief has hit the Weymouth Food Pantry. They’ve had the catalytic converter stolen off their delivery truck twice and they now feel like they are being targeted. The pantry relies on the truck to collect and distribute donations. They...
Marco Turo, former restaurateur, has a concert on the menu at Wachusett Country Club
Marco Turo has had a couple of what he calls his quotes in life. One has been, "When I’m singing, I’m happy." More recently, he said, it's been, "Time waits for no man." Both quotes are inter-related. Turo , who was born in Worcester, is a former restauranteur...
Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
tewksburycarnation.org
Want To Cheer On TMHS? There Are Opportunities This Weekend
From football under the lights to a performance of Radium Girls, our Tewksbury Memorial High School students are busy this weekend. Tonight at 7 p.m., the Varsity MIAA All State Football Tournament kicks off at Doucette Field, with Tewksbury versus Marlborough. TMHS has a 5-3 record, while Marlborough is 6-2. See the bracket, below. Tickets are digital only and available online.
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Empty Spaces, Empty Promises Lie Beneath Downtown Boston’s Crummiest Sidewalks
The sidewalk on School Street in downtown Boston isn’t just a sidewalk – it’s also the roof for basements in the adjacent buildings. This is what the city calls an “areaway,” a place where the privately-owned basements of historic buildings jut out into the public right-of-way of city streets.
