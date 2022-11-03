ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use

The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
MILTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
homenewshere.com

Gulls overtake Silver Lake

WILMINGTON — Members of a local triathlon swimming club have been concerned about the recent influx of gulls in Silver Lake. Swimmer Lisa Tyler of Lowell, along with members from Wilmington and surrounding towns, part of the Trifury triathlon club, have used the Wilmington lake for open water swim practice for over 20 years.
WILMINGTON, MA
WHAV

State to ‘Help Pay For’ Privately-Owned Parking Garage in Downtown Haverhill

A $6.5 million state MassWorks grant will “help pay for” the Lupoli Companies’ planned 616-space parking garage in downtown Haverhill. The grant was hailed Friday by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and appears to come on top of another $750,000 in a state MassWorks grant awarded last year for the design of the garage to replace the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck. The mayor characterized the grant as helping to pay for the private garage and tied the money to an economic development package also approved by the legislature. (See forthcoming story.)
HAVERHILL, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Seaport, Boston

Seaport is a neighborhood within South Boston. It was previously an industrial area developed into a waterfront commercial district with restaurants, office buildings, and luxury apartments. Officially named The South Boston Waterfront, Seaport District was developed as the city’s tech hub when the Big Dig was finished. It was...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Plymouth’s Thanksgiving Parade Ranks Among Best to Watch in America

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, families are getting ready for more than just a home-cooked meal. One of America's favorite pastimes is the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, watching as giant balloons and marching bands fill the streets of New York City. Sure, you can watch it on your TV from the comfort of your own home on Thanksgiving morning, but wouldn't it be better to be there in person?
PLYMOUTH, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Want To Cheer On TMHS? There Are Opportunities This Weekend

From football under the lights to a performance of Radium Girls, our Tewksbury Memorial High School students are busy this weekend. Tonight at 7 p.m., the Varsity MIAA All State Football Tournament kicks off at Doucette Field, with Tewksbury versus Marlborough. TMHS has a 5-3 record, while Marlborough is 6-2. See the bracket, below. Tickets are digital only and available online.
TEWKSBURY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
95.9 WCYY

Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country

So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy