US News and World Report
Passenger Plane Crash-Lands Into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - A Precision Air flight carrying 39 passengers made a crash landing into Lake Victoria on Sunday while attempting to reach a nearby airport in Tanzania, the airline said. At least 26 people were rescued from the plane, the airline said in a statement. Flight PW494,...
Country diary: The quiet of the mountains is deep and wide
November in the Cairngorms is the quiet month. The summer holiday crowds are long gone and the October midterm breaks are over. The watersports centres furl their sails and pack away their boats, local guesthouses close for a few weeks, and there’s not enough snow for the skiing to gather pace. Apart from the decked halls of supermarkets, all the Christmas carry-on has not yet cranked up and diaries have gaps. It is a lull. For locals and the land, a welcome lull. We can draw breath.
Spanish Inquiry Shows Tear Gas Use in Border Tragedy -Lawmaker
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police launched 86 tear gas projectiles to repel migrants trying to break from Morocco into the enclave of Melilla in June, according to a lawmaker taking part in an inquiry into the tragic events that left at least 23 dead. Both Morocco and Spain have denied...
Mexican State Launches Probe After Prosecutors Accused of Covering up Femicide
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A Mexican anti-corruption authority said on Monday it had launched an investigation into the state attorney's office of Morelos, after a top official accused prosecutors there of covering up the killing of a young woman found on a highway last week. Hours earlier, Mexico City Mayor Claudia...
Climate Activists Detained at Spain Museum Released From Custody
MADRID (Reuters) -Four people detained after two climate activists glued their hands to the frames of two iconic paintings by Francisco de Goya at Madrid's Prado Museum to protest global warming have been released from custody, a Spanish court said on Monday. One of the activists, Samuel Gomez, 18, apologised...
Nigerian Widows End Their Case in the Netherlands Against Shell
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of four widows who had sought to hold Shell liable for damages in the Netherlands after their anti-oil activist husbands were executed by the Nigerian government in 1995 have cancelled further legal proceedings, their lawyer said on Monday. "Obviously this is not without disappointment and...
