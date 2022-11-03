ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

fausports.com

Owls Complete Home Meet Against Nova Southeastern

BOCA RATON, Fla.– The Florida Atlantic University men's and women's swim teams hosted their first scored home meet of the season against Nova on Friday. The Owls weathered a mostly sunny afternoon with a brief period of rain, culminating in a thrilling win on the men's side. Quick Hits.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls Open 2022-23 Season vs. Lynn Monday Night

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The 2022-23 season for the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team will tip off on Monday night. FAU will host Lynn for a 7 p.m. start time on Nov. 7 at Abessino Court in FAU Arena to get the season underway. Florida Atlantic University (0-0)...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls host Charlotte Sunday for Senior Day

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic volleyball (13-11, 3-9 C-USA) will close out its 2022 home slate on Sunday as the Owls host the Charlotte 49ers (9-14, 3-8 C-USA) for senior day at 12 p.m. inside FAU Arena. FAU will honor and recognize its four remarkable volleyball seniors, Lauryn...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Hillary Cassell

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As we wait for dates for a special session to address what is, by all accounts, Florida’s property insurance crisis, one of the candidates running to be a Broward State Rep is already immersed in that. Hillary Cassell is an attorney and a Democrat...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
fausports.com

Owls drop three-set battle against No. 22 WKU

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic volleyball (13-11, 3-9 C-USA) battled tough against the No.22-ranked team in the nation, but it was a tall task as the Owls fell in three, 18-25, 18-25, 16-25, against the WKU Hilltoppers (24-2, 12-0 C-USA) on Friday night at FAU Arena. The Owls...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident

Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
DAVIE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Boasting 165 miles of inland waterways, Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida, is nicknamed the “Venice of America.”. Just as famous as its inland waterways is the city’s pristine white sand beach, stretching more than seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a population of more than 182,000...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida

When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boca Raton, FL

The sunny Boca Raton in Palm Beach County is one of Florida’s must-visit cities, famous for its golf courses, historic houses, parks, and miles of scenic coastline. There are plenty of things to do, places to see, and even fun festivals to attend on this side of Florida. However,...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Wreck slows Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash and vehicle fire slowed traffic on both directions along the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens on Friday. The crash happened near mile marker 109. An FDOT camera in the area showed black smoke coming from the side of the Turnpike.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Boat catches fire behind home in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Firefighters have extinguished a fire that erupted Saturday morning on a boat that was docked behind a home in Fort Lauderdale. The fire occurred just after 1 a.m. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to a boat fire that occurred behind a home...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
brevardtimes.com

NOAA: Invest 97L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models

MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, November 6, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 97L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 97L is a well-defined area...
MIAMI, FL

