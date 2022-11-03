Read full article on original website
coolsandiegosights.com
Balboa Park’s colorful annual craft sale!
We’re fast approaching the holidays. So it isn’t surprising that the City of San Diego’s AgeWell Services had their big senior craft show today in Balboa Park!. I’m fascinated by human creativity. So it was a treat to slowly wander about the two outdoor courtyards at the Casa del Prado, looking at everything.
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley
Studio ACE and Community Partners to hold second annual Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley: A Celebration of a Luiseño Tribe, The San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. Day: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Place: Heritage Park, 220 Peyri Dr., Oceanside, CA 92058. Time: 11:00pm –...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Ramen Festival returns
The San Diego Ramen Festival returns Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier! Visit: sdramenfest.com.
coolsandiegosights.com
Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.
I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
northcountydailystar.com
Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite
Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite who was honored by the California Travel Association with its 2022 Sustainability Advocate Award. Waite, who is co-founder of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, The Plot, and Shootz Fish & Beer, was acknowledged for epitomizing the sustainability ethos — embracing total utilization and zero-waste cooking, as well as dedicating his time and resources to educating others on the subject wherever possible. Chef Waite is a shining example of an O’riginal O’sider! More.
presidiosentinel.com
Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
After Complete Remodel, Outback Steakhouse Reopens El Cajon Location
Get your steak sauce ready, and napkins for the Bloomin’ Onion, yep, Outback Steakhouse announced the re-opening of its El Cajon restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES
November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
Eater
17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley
Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
sandiegoville.com
Angry Pete's Pizza To Replace Tin Fish Seafood Restaurant In San Diego's East County
After only a year-and-a-half in business, Tin Fish has shuttered its lakefront location at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve & Campground and will soon be replaced by a branch of Angry Pete's Detroit-style pizza. Last June, a location of Tin Fish seafood restaurant opened in a 4,000 square-foot, indoor/outdoor space within...
eastcountymagazine.org
LEMON GROVE USES FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS TO OFFER RESIDENTS DOUBLE GIFT CARD VALUES AT LOCAL BUSINESSES
November 6, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Small businesses are struggling to recover from pandemic shutdowns, while consumers are feeling a financial pinch from inflation. So on November 1, Lemon Grove’s City Council voted to address both problems. The city will use federal relief funds to match residents’ purchase of gift cards up to $150 for local businesses – so $150 spent by a resident will be doubled, to a $300 value.
'Livable San Diego' files lawsuit over Mayor's 'Build Better' program
SAN DIEGO — A community association called 'Livable San Diego' filed a lawsuit against the City of San Diego, claiming the 'Build Better' program is in "violation of the United States Constitution, California Constitution, Mitigation Fee Act, and CEQA." 'Build Better SD' is a program approved by the San...
Opinion: San Diego’s Park Social Effort Showed There’s No Easy Solution to the Homeless Problem
Basketball great Bill Walton recently garnered headlines for criticizing Mayor Todd Gloria’s alleged failure to sufficiently address San Diego’s homeless program. Walton did so by relating his own negative experiences cycling in Balboa Park, explaining how he has been threatened by the homeless who have taken over parts of San Diego’s crown jewel property.
San Diego weekly Reader
The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class
Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: Get your sea legs (and lobster tails) at Fiddler’s Green in Point Loma
Ahoy, mates! Fiddler’s Green, a Point Loma fixture that’s merely a few fathoms from San Diego Bay, set anchor at the corner of Shelter Island Drive and Shafter Street some three decades ago. Ron Thomas, the new captain of the beloved restaurant, took the helm about two years...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Teagan Ann Strain – Nov. 3, 2022
Teagan Ann Strain was born on Nov. 3, 2022 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego, Calif. She weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Adam and Caty Strain. Maternal grandparents are Joe and Kathy Huntington of Bakersfield, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Julie Bennett, Gulf Shores, Ala.,, formerly of Los Alamos, and the late Lonny Strain. Courtesy photo.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Economic Development News
The City’s Economic Development Division remains committed to helping businesses stay and grow here in Oceanside. Learn about Ionis Pharmaceutical’s new manufacturing site, Tri-City Psychiatric Health Care facility, Alta Oceanside’s mixed-use construction, and more in the November edition of the Economic Development Newsletter.
Exhibition on ancient Egypt, King Tut coming to Del Mar Fairgrounds
A sphinx made of sand at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar on Nov. 4 helped announce "Beyond King Tut", an exhibition about ancient Egypt and King Tut that will be coming to the Del Mar Fairgrounds in January.
First-of-its-kind affordable housing development opens in Carlsbad
A new affordable housing development called Windsor Pointe opened in Carlsbad on Thursday, announced the the County of San Diego Communications Office.
delmartimes.net
Dr. Chan’s 14th Annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back set for Nov. 10
Dr. Curtis Chan is smiling with great expectations for his 14th annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back. The Candy Buy Back helps local children unload the Halloween candy they don’t need for a good cause. The candy is donated to troops overseas and children are given $1 per pound (up to 5 lbs). In 2021, the drive was a sweet success collecting 5,549 pounds of candy for the troops. In addition to candy, Dr. Chan also collected 3,140 hand-written cards and letters to the troops by children and donations of 546 Beanie Babies. He was able to deliver over 10,000 lbs of candy thanks to businesses and grocery stores that generously donated their leftover candy as well as working with 15 schools and three churches in the area.
