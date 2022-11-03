ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coolsandiegosights.com

Balboa Park’s colorful annual craft sale!

We’re fast approaching the holidays. So it isn’t surprising that the City of San Diego’s AgeWell Services had their big senior craft show today in Balboa Park!. I’m fascinated by human creativity. So it was a treat to slowly wander about the two outdoor courtyards at the Casa del Prado, looking at everything.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Oceanside Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley

Studio ACE and Community Partners to hold second annual Valley Arts Festival – Spirit Of The Valley: A Celebration of a Luiseño Tribe, The San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. Day: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Place: Heritage Park, 220 Peyri Dr., Oceanside, CA 92058. Time: 11:00pm –...
OCEANSIDE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Photos outside La Mesa’s historic McKinney House.

I took the trolley to La Mesa yesterday, eager to check out the La Mesa Historical Society’s McKinney House Museum. I arrived at the McKinney House right at one o’clock, when it is said to open on Saturdays. After walking up and down the sidewalk taking outside photographs, it became apparent the museum wouldn’t be opening on time. So in this blog post I can only provide exterior photos of the 1908 house built by Rev. Henry A. McKinney, back when La Mesa was known as Allison Springs.
LA MESA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite

Congratulations to Oceanside Chef Davin Waite who was honored by the California Travel Association with its 2022 Sustainability Advocate Award. Waite, who is co-founder of Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub, The Plot, and Shootz Fish & Beer, was acknowledged for epitomizing the sustainability ethos — embracing total utilization and zero-waste cooking, as well as dedicating his time and resources to educating others on the subject wherever possible. Chef Waite is a shining example of an O’riginal O’sider! More.
OCEANSIDE, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Internationally Acclaimed Lightscape Coming to San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season

Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 18 through Sunday, January 1, except for Christmas Day. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SUPERVISORS APPROVE SLEEPING CABINS FOR HOMELESS, SEEK CHURCHES, NONPROFITS TO HOST SITES

November 5, 2022 (San Diego) – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a proposal by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nora Vargas to purchase sleeping cabins or other emergency shelter structures. The structures will be made available to community partners like churches and non-profits who want to step up and provide shelter options in their community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

17 Standout Restaurants to Try in Carmel Valley

Dining in this suburban North County neighborhood has become increasingly diverse; area residents, who once had to trek to other areas of the county to seek out a good meal, are now able to find tasty options closer to home. Addison, which now boasts two Michelin stars, has been operating there since 2006 but in recent years more restaurants have chosen to follow suit, raising the standard of cuisine offered in this burgeoning community.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

LEMON GROVE USES FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS TO OFFER RESIDENTS DOUBLE GIFT CARD VALUES AT LOCAL BUSINESSES

November 6, 2022 (Lemon Grove) – Small businesses are struggling to recover from pandemic shutdowns, while consumers are feeling a financial pinch from inflation. So on November 1, Lemon Grove’s City Council voted to address both problems. The city will use federal relief funds to match residents’ purchase of gift cards up to $150 for local businesses – so $150 spent by a resident will be doubled, to a $300 value.
LEMON GROVE, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego’s Park Social Effort Showed There’s No Easy Solution to the Homeless Problem

Basketball great Bill Walton recently garnered headlines for criticizing Mayor Todd Gloria’s alleged failure to sufficiently address San Diego’s homeless program. Walton did so by relating his own negative experiences cycling in Balboa Park, explaining how he has been threatened by the homeless who have taken over parts of San Diego’s crown jewel property.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lost Towns of San Diego County, Tango Dancing Beginner Class

Communities like Bernardo, Merton, Stowe, and Bostonia disappeared decades ago. Yet these places once bustled with life, each boasting its own school, general store, often a stagecoach or railroad stop. Historian Vincent Rossi his shares his research into these lost towns. When: Tuesday, November 15, 1 pm. Where: Mission Valley...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Teagan Ann Strain – Nov. 3, 2022

Teagan Ann Strain was born on Nov. 3, 2022 at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital in San Diego, Calif. She weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. Proud parents are Adam and Caty Strain. Maternal grandparents are Joe and Kathy Huntington of Bakersfield, Calif. Paternal grandparents are Julie Bennett, Gulf Shores, Ala.,, formerly of Los Alamos, and the late Lonny Strain. Courtesy photo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Economic Development News

The City’s Economic Development Division remains committed to helping businesses stay and grow here in Oceanside. Learn about Ionis Pharmaceutical’s new manufacturing site, Tri-City Psychiatric Health Care facility, Alta Oceanside’s mixed-use construction, and more in the November edition of the Economic Development Newsletter.
OCEANSIDE, CA
delmartimes.net

Dr. Chan’s 14th Annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back set for Nov. 10

Dr. Curtis Chan is smiling with great expectations for his 14th annual Great Halloween Candy Buy Back & Card Give Back. The Candy Buy Back helps local children unload the Halloween candy they don’t need for a good cause. The candy is donated to troops overseas and children are given $1 per pound (up to 5 lbs). In 2021, the drive was a sweet success collecting 5,549 pounds of candy for the troops. In addition to candy, Dr. Chan also collected 3,140 hand-written cards and letters to the troops by children and donations of 546 Beanie Babies. He was able to deliver over 10,000 lbs of candy thanks to businesses and grocery stores that generously donated their leftover candy as well as working with 15 schools and three churches in the area.
DEL MAR, CA

