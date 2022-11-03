Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Related
Brooklyn worker, 25, found dying inside iconic Williamsburg social club Toñitas
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed Xo-Pop to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. Local residents and ...
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
theeastcountygazette.com
Death in famous Brooklyn kosher bakery- Man found dead inside a bakery freezer
According to the authorities, an employee of a famous Brooklyn kosher bakery known for its black-and-white cookies was discovered dead in the store’s walk-in freezer early Thursday morning. It appears that 33-year-old Mahamadou Dansago’s death at Beigel’s on Avenue D was an unfortunate accident. According to the information from...
queenoftheclick.com
Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!
These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
New York Man Arrested for Tossing Cinderblocks Off Roof Near Marathon
As marathon runners made their way through 26.2 miles of New York City streets, a man was arrested for tossing cinderblocks off the roof from a block away. According to a report by Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he was found tossing cinderblocks off a roof in Brooklyn just a block away from the New York City Marathon course. He allegedly threw four cinderblocks off the roof, damaging three unoccupied cars around 12:30. There are no reports of anybody being injured during the incident.
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City man stabbed in the face while waiting on Bronx subway platform
The NYPD arrested a 24-year-old suspect for allegedly stabbing a man in the face around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday while the victim waited on a Bronx subway platform.
Dogs v. kids: Canine owners locked out in turf war with baseball players over Brooklyn park
Open space is hard to come by in Bushwick — with baseball players and dog owners locked in a turf war that has left local canine lovers shut out of a popular sports field. The dispute revolves around the Green Central Knoll, where dog lovers had been using a baseball field as a dog run. But that had left the field in crappy shape, so to speak. Enter the NYC Parks Department, which slapped ...
News 12
Police: 25-year-old Brooklyn man found dead in Williamsburg
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Williamsburg. Police say a 911 call led them to discover Mario Xo-Pop, 25 of Brooklyn, unconscious at 244 Grand St. around 9:45 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Officials found Xo-Pop had bruising and...
Landlord still person of interest in missing Manhattan tenants cold case
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Joel Seidemann, a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, showed us the large folder from a 1997 missing persons investigation he now believes is a homicide case. When we asked Seidemann if he thinks Camden Sylvia and her partner, Michael Sullivan, are dead, his response was short: “Yes, I […]
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn housing complex, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint at Brooklyn public housing building Sunday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old officer was walking in a staircase at the Langston Hughes houses on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville at around noon when three men stole his gun, wallet, and jewelry, according to the NYPD. […]
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Authorities: Man riding scooter in Brooklyn struck by car, in critical condition
Police say a man has been sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn Monday morning.
Man stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan, police say
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said. The 31-year-old victim was attacked outside a restaurant, La Casa Del Mofongo, at Sherman Avenue and West 207th Street in Washington Heights at around 4:45 a.m., police said. He was […]
71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market
NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 71-year-old woman was beaten by a man outside a Chinatown fish market last week. Today, detectives released photos of the suspect wanted for assault in the incident at the Hung Kee Fish & Meat Food Market. According to police at around 1:30 pm, an adult black male engaged in an argument with a 71-year-old woman and her husband at the market. During the argument, the man began attacking the woman, punching her in the back of the head. The suspect left the scene before the police arrived. The post 71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market appeared first on Shore News Network.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Diner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House stabs fellow patron after becoming ‘irate’ by his behavior: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WPIX) – A woman stabbed a customer inside a New York City steakhouse on Friday after becoming annoyed by his argument with an employee, police said. The victim, a 24-year-old male, had gotten into an argument with a worker inside the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan at around 10 p.m., according to a statement released by the NYPD.
38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
Comments / 0